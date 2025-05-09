Why are there rumors of Brad Cooper leaving General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

Brad Cooper, portrayed by Parry Shen, had a turbulent week on General Hospital. Viewers sensed an end for Brad's character after a series of dramatic events unfolded in the ABC soap opera. In the recent episodes of the show, Brad discovered that Lucas was happily moving on from his ex with Marco.

Brad decided to make a life-changing decision, but Portia overplayed her hand with the lab technician. When Brad blackmailed Portia, exposing her involvement in the drugging incident, Portia tried framing him for the crime since Brad was the one who got his hands on the ketamine.

In the episode that was released on May 6, 2025, Brad gave a major hint to Drew about the ketamine injection.

While Drew tried to figure out the identity of the person who drugged him, Brad admitted that he had intel about the drugging ordeal. Drew offered half a million dollars for the intel Brad had about who was behind his drugging setup.

Since then, rumors have sparked about Brad Cooper leaving General Hospital. The money not only convinced Brad to sell Portia out to Drew, but it also motivated him to start a new life somewhere else, with a lot less drama than Port Charles.

Viewers started speculating whether Brad was leaving the show when he told Lucas and Liz that he wanted to quit his job and leave town by resigning.

Parry Shen, known for playing Brad on General Hospital, tweeted on X on May 6, 2025, hinting at his character's fate on the daytime drama. Parry stated:

"The tables have turned. Whatever it takes, to put a smile on your face."

However, the showrunners of the show have not confirmed Brad's departure. Neither have the writers and producers commented on or addressed the rumors surrounding Parry's exit from General Hospital.

Even if Brad were to leave, he left a ticking time bomb. He gave something to Drew that might blow up Portia's life because Drew had already explained his ambitions to destroy whoever drugged him.

Current plot dynamics revolving around Brad on General Hospital

In the May 5, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Brad blackmailed Portia by using the medical records. He cornered Portia, saying that he helped her set up Drew's drugging ordeal by getting the ketamine and pulling his files.

Portia denied the allegations and threatened to frame Brad for the crime. Brad angrily left her office and approached Drew to make a deal with him and provide him with intel about the drugging incident.

During the May 6, 2025, episode of the show, Drew provided a major hint to Drew about who drugged him. Brad admitted that he had information about the person responsible for the crime, while Drew still struggled to identify the culprit.

Brad explained that someone close to him was involved in the incident. He agreed to hand over the information if Drew accepted his demands. When Drew promised to pay him half a million dollars, Brad agreed to sell Portia out to Drew.

More about Parry Shen as rumors surface about his character, Brad, leaving General Hospital

Parry Shen was born on June 26, 1973, in Queens, New York, known for his roles as Ben Manibag on Better Luck Tomorrow and Tyler Li on Tru Calling. Fans recognized him for appearing in films such as Surrogate Valentine, Hatchet, Hatchet II, Hatchet III, and Victor Crowley.

Beyond playing Brad Cooper on General Hospital, Shen appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing his acting portfolio. He starred in several films such as Snowpiercer, Fairy Tale Police, Finishing the Game, Dead Scared, and Game Day.

Parry Shen also appeared in popular television shows such as Secret Level, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Apart from acting, Shen also used his voice in video games such as Sleeping Dogs, Mortal Kombat X, and Mortal Kombat 1.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

