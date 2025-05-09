General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 9, 2025): Drew catches Portia while while Jason confronts Dante and Sidwell proposes a deal to Sonny

The official account of General Hospital on YouTube posted a video on May 9, 2025, teasing the events that are about to unfold in the episode airing tonight. In the spoiler preview, Drew catches Portia and uncovers her plans. The preview does not reveal whether Drew is able to uncover Portia's involvement in the recent drugging incident.

However, Portia gets caught by Drew while she is up to something. Portia seems stressed and worried when Drew says he is aware of what she can do. He states:

"We have barely scratched the surface of what you can do."

As Drew corners Portia, fans are eager to find out whether Drew knows something about her or is simply using her for his own agenda. Meanwhile, Jason confronts Dante and asks about his next move. He questions Dante whether he plans to go against Danny because of what happened to Rocco at the beach party. Jason asks Dante:

"Are you threatening to charge Danny with manslaughter?"

Later, the video sneak peek of General Hospital suggests that Sidwell is about to propose a deal to Sonny. Sidwell pitches an idea to make a deal, but it is not clear whether Sonny will accept to play based on the former's plans. Sidwell tells Sonny:

"I want to make a deal to have mutual info."

With Drew catching Portia and Sidwell proposing a deal to Sonny, the spoiler preview for the May 9, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where several intense moments are likely to unfold.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 9, 2025

The spoilers for the May 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital will feature Lulu trying to uncover Gio's secret. After connecting the dots and picking up on clues from Lois and Brook Lynn's arguments, Lulu suspects that Gio is not some random boy hanging around the Quartermaine house.

She confronts Ned and asks him about Gio's connection to Dante and Brook Lynn. When Ned does not give clear answers, Lulu attempts to dig deeper. The spoilers suggest that she will not give up on her mission and will continue to look for answers until someone reveals the truth.

In the meantime, Sasha meets Willow and questions the latter's decision to stand by Drew. Willow tries to remain calm, but the two of them end up exchanging some harsh words. Tensions rise when Sasha talks about Willow's judgment being clouded by loyalty over facts. However, Willow continues to defend Drew.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, it is expected that Sidwell will show up at Sonny's house with an offer. Sonny remains cautious when Sidwell pretends to fix things. Sidwell talks about a business opportunity or a political arrangement, potentially linked to Ezra Boyle's campaign. Sonny does not give clear answers because Sidwell's true intentions have not been revealed yet.

On the other hand, Jason struggles to deal with the fallout of Danny's actions. He seems unable to accept the fact that Dante wishes to charge Danny as an accessory to attempted manslaughter for Rocco's alcohol poisoning. It is expected that Jason will talk to Dante in this episode, trying to figure out what legal steps he needs to follow.

Later, in the General Hospital, Drew refuses to back down. He remains focused on identifying the person who drugged him. In this episode, it is revealed that Drew tries to use Portia to help his campaign goals. It is expected that Drew will put more pressure on people, including Portia, because now he has a plan already in motion and dirt in his pocket.

What happened in the May 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

In the May 8, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Curtis believed Drew was doing great, especially with Kai’s recovery, and thought he'd make a respected congressman. But Nina knew things were more complicated and chose not to say anything.

Meanwhile, Portia was trying to do damage control and didn’t want Brad to find out about the drugging incident, as she didn’t trust him. She went to Willow to find out what Drew knew about being drugged.

Later, Brad planned to make a wise decision. However, he had failed to be wise, as he blackmailed his boss over a phone call. Brad also witnessed Lucas moving on with Marco. He then decided that he could work with Portia anymore. Brad handed some crucial information to Drew before quitting his job, which the latter used to blackmail Portia.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

