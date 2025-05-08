“He should be pissed at Danny and Rocco” – General Hospital fans call out Dante’s unfair anger at Gio

In the episode of General Hospital that was released on May 6, 2025, Dante was shocked when he learned about Rocco's alcohol poisoning. He asked Gio for information about what happened. Dante blamed Gio and accused him of what happened to his son, Rocco.

Ad

However, it was revealed that Danny was the one who convinced Rocco to go to the beach party. The latter suffered from alcohol poisoning when he drank too much.

While addressing the ongoing drama in General Hospital's storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Dante blaming Gio for Rocco's condition. Viewers slammed Dante for venting his anger on Gio and said he should have blamed Danny and Rocco for their reckless behavior.

Ad

Trending

A fan named Jermaine Coleman posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, saying that Dante should have been pissed at Danny and Rocco. Jermained stated:

"This whole Dante being suddenly angry at Gio is so ridiculously contrived. Besides the fact that he should be pissed at Danny and Rocco for going to the party to begin with, but he's clearly heard from Gio and Rocco himself that they did not go to the party with Gio."

Ad

He added:

"The dialogue doesn't even make sense with him yelling at Lois that she's always protecting Gio when he's always been a great kid. It's forced conflict just to set up the big reveal that they're father and son, but it literally came out of nowhere and just doesn't make sense for him to be this angry at him."

Ad

A post made by a fan, saying that Dante should be pissed at Danny and Rocco (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about Dante's character. While a netizen called Dante out for yelling at Gio, another fan pointed out that Dante was looking for someone else to blame besides his son, Rocco.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Dante's unfair behavior towards Gio. One viewer slammed Dante, saying that he looked like a cop giving a speech to drunk teenagers. On the other hand, another user criticized Dante for taking his anger out on the wrong person.

Ad

Fans voice their opinions about Dante's unfair behavior towards Gio (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Dante on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Dante was shocked to find out about Rocco's alcohol poisoning during the May 6, 2025, episode of the soap opera. He asked Gio what had happened to Rocco.

Ad

When Rocco recovered, Dante was relieved, but his anger did not die out. He blamed Gio and accused him of what happened to Rocco. Even though Gio was not at fault, Dante vented his rage on him unfairly.

Ad

However, fans slammed Dante for venting his anger on the wrong person. Viewers suggested that Dante should have accused and blamed Danny and Rocco for their reckless behavior.

The spoilers for the May 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital suggested that Jason talked to Danny about the incident. Jason made it clear that Danny was the one who convinced Rocco to attend the beach party. When Rocco drank too much, he suffered from alcohol poisoning.

Ad

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera that aired on May 7, 2025, Lulu was relieved when she learned that her son, Rocco, was okay. She thanked Lois for taking Gio's side and appreciated her help, as she was the one who exposed the truth about Gio to Dante.

Ad

Meanwhile, Kristina was grateful that her mother, Alexis, had not put her in the mental health facility. Kristina also hatched a plan to make amends with Molly and attempt to fix things. Alexis agreed to give her a second chance but said that she would take action if things went south.

Later, Gio met Emma and engaged in a hearty conversation. He opened up to her and shared what happened at the beach party. Knowing that he had someone to turn to in times of crisis made him feel better.

Ad

Also Read: Who is General Hospital alum Rick Springfield? Everything to know as Jeopardy spotlights the star in tonight's clue

Fans of the daily soap can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More