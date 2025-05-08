“He should be pissed at Danny and Rocco” – General Hospital fans call out Dante’s unfair anger at Gio

In the episode of General Hospital that was released on May 6, 2025, Dante was shocked when he learned about Rocco's alcohol poisoning. He asked Gio for information about what happened. Dante blamed Gio and accused him of what happened to his son, Rocco.
However, it was revealed that Danny was the one who convinced Rocco to go to the beach party. The latter suffered from alcohol poisoning when he drank too much.
While addressing the ongoing drama in General Hospital's storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Dante blaming Gio for Rocco's condition. Viewers slammed Dante for venting his anger on Gio and said he should have blamed Danny and Rocco for their reckless behavior.
A fan named Jermaine Coleman posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, saying that Dante should have been pissed at Danny and Rocco. Jermained stated:
"This whole Dante being suddenly angry at Gio is so ridiculously contrived. Besides the fact that he should be pissed at Danny and Rocco for going to the party to begin with, but he's clearly heard from Gio and Rocco himself that they did not go to the party with Gio."
He added:
"The dialogue doesn't even make sense with him yelling at Lois that she's always protecting Gio when he's always been a great kid. It's forced conflict just to set up the big reveal that they're father and son, but it literally came out of nowhere and just doesn't make sense for him to be this angry at him."
Several fans commented on the post, sharing similar sentiments about Dante's character. While a netizen called Dante out for yelling at Gio, another fan pointed out that Dante was looking for someone else to blame besides his son, Rocco.
Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Dante's unfair behavior towards Gio. One viewer slammed Dante, saying that he looked like a cop giving a speech to drunk teenagers. On the other hand, another user criticized Dante for taking his anger out on the wrong person.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Dante on General Hospital
According to the storyline of General Hospital, Dante was shocked to find out about Rocco's alcohol poisoning during the May 6, 2025, episode of the soap opera. He asked Gio what had happened to Rocco.
When Rocco recovered, Dante was relieved, but his anger did not die out. He blamed Gio and accused him of what happened to Rocco. Even though Gio was not at fault, Dante vented his rage on him unfairly.
However, fans slammed Dante for venting his anger on the wrong person. Viewers suggested that Dante should have accused and blamed Danny and Rocco for their reckless behavior.
The spoilers for the May 8, 2025, episode of General Hospital suggested that Jason talked to Danny about the incident. Jason made it clear that Danny was the one who convinced Rocco to attend the beach party. When Rocco drank too much, he suffered from alcohol poisoning.
Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital
In the recent episode of the ABC soap opera that aired on May 7, 2025, Lulu was relieved when she learned that her son, Rocco, was okay. She thanked Lois for taking Gio's side and appreciated her help, as she was the one who exposed the truth about Gio to Dante.
Meanwhile, Kristina was grateful that her mother, Alexis, had not put her in the mental health facility. Kristina also hatched a plan to make amends with Molly and attempt to fix things. Alexis agreed to give her a second chance but said that she would take action if things went south.
Later, Gio met Emma and engaged in a hearty conversation. He opened up to her and shared what happened at the beach party. Knowing that he had someone to turn to in times of crisis made him feel better.
Fans of the daily soap can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.