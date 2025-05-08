Who is General Hospital alum Rick Springfield? Everything to know as Jeopardy spotlights the star in tonight’s clue

Rick Springfield is an Australian-American actor and musician, known for his role as Dr. Noah Drake on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. He took over the role of Noah in 1981 while simultaneously pursuing a music career in the entertainment industry.

Recently, the official Instagram handle of Jeopardy, an American game show, showcased Rick Springfield in tonight's clue. Jeopardy is a game show that airs on NBC, where the host tests the knowledge of the contestants on a variety of subjects, and the winner gets to claim the title and keep the prize money.

The official page of Jeopardy posted on Instagram on May 8, 2025, teasing a clue about Rick Springfield's character in a medical drama. The clue stated:

"Pop music idol Rick Springfield played Dr. Noah Drake on this medical drama that has aired more than 15,000 episodes."

The official handle of General Hospital shared the post on Instagram with the caption:

"Tonight’s @Jeopardy features a clue that #GH super fans might find very easy to answer. Don’t miss it!"

In the comments section, fans of General Hospital quickly responded to the clue given by Jeopardy and answered the question. Viewers stated that Rick Springfield portrayed the character of Dr. Noah Drake on the ABC daytime drama General Hospital.

More about Rick Springfield's life and career as Jeopardy spotlights the star in tonight's clue

Rick Springfield was born on August 23, 1949, in Guildford, New South Wales, Australia. He was a member of Zoot, a pop-rock group, from 1969 to 1971. After that, he started his solo music career with his debut single, "Speak to the Sky", which reached the list of top 10 songs list in Australia in 1972.

When he moved to the United States, he had given a number one hit with "Jessie's Girl" in 1981 in both Australia and the US. For this song, he received the Grammy Award for Best Male Rock Vocal Performance. Springfield gained recognition for his albums, Working Class Dog (1981) and Success Hasn't Spoiled Me Yet (1982).

Besides being a musician, Rick Springfield pursued a career in acting as well. He starred in the film Hard to Hold in 1984 and the television series High Tide from 1994 to 1997. He also appeared in supporting roles in Ricki and the Flash and True Detective.

Beyond playing the role of Noah Drake on General Hospital, Springfield appeared in episodes of Hot in Cleveland, Supernatural, and American Horror Story. The actor and musician published his autobiography, Late, Late at Night: A Memoir, in 2010.

General Hospital: A glance at Dr. Noah Drake's character

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Dr. Noah Drake was played by actor and musician Rick Springfield. Noah's character was introduced as a charismatic and competent surgeon in Port Charles who quickly became a fan favorite. His character played a significant role in Port Charles, especially due to his involvement in critical medical cases and his romantic engagement with nurse Bobbie Spencer.

Dr. Noah Drake, introduced in 1981, left Port Charles in 1983 for a surgical job in Atlanta. Actor Rick Springfield returned briefly in 2012 and 2013. In March 2012, Noah came back after hearing about Robin's death, spent time with his granddaughter Emma, and supported Patrick during the tough time.

In April 2013, Noah returned to town once again to pay tribute to Robin at the Nurses' Ball. At the ball, Noah reunited with Bobbie by sharing a warm hug. He engaged in an emotional conversation with Patrick about life and left town to start working at a hospital in Seattle. Since Bobbie was also on her way to Seattle, the two of them planned to leave Port Charles together.

Springfield returned to Port Charles in 2013, and it marked one of the show's major highlights. Noah arrived in town for a special performance at the Nurses' Ball, where actor-musician Rick Springfield performed "Jessie's Girl," one of the most popular songs sung by the musician.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

