Which role did musician Rick Springfield play on General Hospital? Character explored

Rick Springfield is best remembered for his role as Dr. Noah Drake on the best-known American soap opera General Hospital. He had taken over the role in 1981, the same year in which he was trying to make a career in music, which would soon launch him toward the stars.

Springfield was cast in the role of Dr. Noah Drake, a charismatic and competent surgeon who quickly won over the hearts of viewers. Participating in many dramatic plots, from difficult medical cases to romantic involvements, especially with nurse Bobbie Spencer.

Why Rick Springfield had to act in General Hospital

Springfield's tenure on the show coincided with his music career's peak and fallout, the period that turned him into a household name. Notably, the musician left the show in 1983 to concentrate more on his music but returned for short stints in later years. However, he returned during the mid-2000s, reintroducing Dr. Noah Drake to a new generation of viewers.

Moreover, along with Dr Noah Drake, Springfield also played a new character, Eli Love. As Eli Love, he portrayed a rock star strikingly similar to Noah, who allowed Springfield to showcase his musical talents.

Interestingly, in an interview with Billboard, Rick Springfield revealed that he signed onto General Hospital to play Dr. Noah Drake mostly because he was somewhat at loose ends with his music career throughout the '80s.

"I didn't think anything would happen with [the album Working Class Dog], so it was a big surprise all around," he said.

Furthermore, Springfield even admitted in an interview with Popmatters.com that General Hospital garnered him more popularity than MTV.

"Probably General Hospital had more to do with me getting known physically than MTV did," Springfield said.

What happened to Springfield's Dr Noah Drake on General Hospital?

A still from Springfield's return to GH in 2012. (Image via ABC)

Dr. Noah Drake, portrayed by Rick Springfield, left Port Charles in 1983 after gaining a reputation as a playboy during his initial stint at General Hospital starting in 1981. His departure was prompted by his acceptance of a surgical position at a hospital in Atlanta.

During his time away from Port Charles, he fathered Patrick Drake with his wife Mattie, who has since passed away, and had another son, Matt Hunter, from an affair with Donna Hunter while still married to Mattie.

Thereafter, Springfield returned to the soap opera as Dr. Noah Drake for a few key visits to Port Charles, both in 2012 and 2013. In March 2012, shortly after being told of the news regarding Robin's "death," Noah returns to Port Charles, and during the visit, he spends time with his granddaughter Emma and consoles Patrick. In April 2013, Noah returned to pay tribute to Robin at the Nurses' Ball.

At the Nurses' Ball, Bruke reunited with Bobbie and shared a hug. After a heart-to-heart with Patrick about life and love, Noah works at a Seattle hospital. Fittingly, Bobbie is on her way to Seattle, too, and the two decide to leave Port Charles together.

Moreover, Noah lined up a special performance for the Nurses' Ball: Rick Springfield doing Jessie's Girl. Among other events, it has certainly proven to be one of the show's highlights.