General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 8, 2025): Nina plans a deadly move, Portia finds something shocking and Drew refuses to back down

The official account of General Hospital on YouTube posted a video on May 8, 2025, teasing the events that are about to unfold in the episode airing tonight. In the spoiler preview, Nina hatches a deadly plan against someone. The spoilers reveal that Nina plans to go after somebody in the episode releasing on May 8, 2025. Nina angrily states:

"What is it going to take to finally get rid of him?"

As Nina plans to get rid of her enemy, fans are eager to find out who she is plotting against. Meanwhile, Portia discovers something shocking. In the spoiler video, Portia makes a call to someone and urges them to turn on the news to witness something shocking. Portia exclaims:

"Put on the news. You're going to want to see this."

The preview hints that Portia's discovery is expected to complicate the plot dynamics even further on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Drew refuses to back down. He desperately tried to uncover the identity of the person who drugged him. Drew states:

"The person behind this is going to be brought to justice."

With Drew walking down the path of vengeance, vowing to expose the person who drugged him, the spoiler preview for the May 8, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where several dramatic twists are likely to unfold.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 8, 2025

The General Hospital episode airing May 7, 2025, will feature a serious talk between Curtis and Nina. Both are going through tough times and need to vent.

Curtis feels like Drew is coming out on top, especially with Kai recovering and possibly returning to football—something Drew is using to boost his political image. Nina’s situation is more complicated. Curtis doesn’t know everything about Drew, and while Nina might reveal some things that happened at the Savoy, she likely won’t tell Curtis the full story.

In this episode, Brad makes a life-changing decision that is expected to shake things up in Port Charles. As he receives a million dollars from Drew for spilling the truth, it seems that he will either leave town or start finding a new way to use what he knows. Whatever move Brad makes, it is about to shift the pressure back on Portia, who is still struggling to hold her life together.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Jason is expected to directly talk to Danny. He starts talking about the beach party fallout. Jason makes it clear that Danny is the one who convinced Rocco to go, and it resulted in Rocco drinking so much that he suffered from alcohol poisoning. As Jason confronts Danny, fans await to find out what Jason’s version of tough love looks like.

Later, in General Hospital, Dante spirals because he came close to losing his son right after losing Sam. This latest ordeal seems to have triggered Dante’s fears. As a result, he previously took his anger out on Gio.

In this episode, Dante opens up to Sonny about everything he has been holding back. It is expected that Sonny can help Dante take a few steps back and realize that everything will be okay. Sonny suggests that he should let go of his anger. He may also try to remind Dante that his anger will only make things worse for Gio, especially when the truth about their secret connection comes to the surface.

What happened in the May 7, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 7, 2025, Gio confided in Emma and opened up to her about the happenings at the beach party. Gio felt good that he had someone to turn to in times of crisis. It was revealed that he would need it a lot in the future when the truth about Gio and Dante's connection would come to the fore.

Meanwhile, Lulu felt relieved to find out that her son, Rocco, was okay. She thanked Lois for her help, as she was the one who revealed the secret to Dante that everyone already knew about.

Later, Kristina was feeling grateful because her mother, Alexis, had not yet put her in the mental health facility. This appeared to be the first time that she felt relieved after the attempted murder of Ava. Finally, Kristina decided to make amends with Molly. Alexis agreed to give her another chance, but warned to take action if things went south.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

