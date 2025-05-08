“I was waiting for her to step up” – General Hospital fans cheer Lois as she finally stands up for Gio against Dante

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 7, 2025, Lulu was relieved to discover that Rocco was recovering. She thanked Lois for standing up for Gio and for helping her share a long-hidden secret with Dante. Lulu expressed her fear about how Dante would react. Lois assured her that the secret was bound to come out eventually. Although Lois did not reveal much, she informed Dante of what she knew about Gio.
While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Lois. Viewers cheered for Lois and anticipated Dante's reaction upon discovering that Gio was his son. One fan, going by the name Lisa Franco, commented on Facebook, stating that she was waiting for Lois to step up. Lisa stated:
"I was waiting for her to step up."
Lisa responded to a post made by Candace Moon. Candace posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 7, 2025, cheering for Lois. Candace wrote:
"Finally, you go, Lois!"
Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Lois stepping up for Gio. While one netizen expressed excitement about what the upcoming episodes are set to reveal, another fan pointed out that Dante would lose his mind after learning that Gio was his son.
Many viewers continued the conversation and expressed their opinions about Lois spilling the beans to Dante. One viewer mentioned being glad that Lois told Dante about Gio. In contrast, another user pointed out that Lois did not reveal what she should have.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Lois on
General Hospital
After Rocco's alcohol poisoning, Dante called Gio, blaming him for Rocco's condition and accusing him of everything that happened. While Lulu secretly listened, Lois defended Gio and made a surprising revelation during the May 6, 2025, episode. Lois stated:
"You don't know who he really is!"
It was revealed that Lois was aware that Gio was Dante's son.
Other major developments in the storyline of
General Hospital
In the latest episode released on May 7, 2025, Kristina felt grateful because her mother, Alexis, had not put her in the mental health facility yet.
Kristina made a plan to make amends with Molly. Alexis agreed to give Kristina another chance but warned her that she would take action if things went wrong. Meanwhile, Gio talked to Emma and opened up about what happened at the beach party.
Gio felt relieved, thinking he had someone to turn to in difficult times. However, things would become complicated for him in the upcoming episodes when the truth about Gio and Dante's secret connection came to light.
Also Read: General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 8, 2025): Nina plans a deadly move, Portia finds something shocking, and Drew refuses to back down.
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.