“These writers suck” – General Hospital fans blast Drew and Willow plot as a complete waste of time

In the May 1, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Willow confronted Drew after discovering him with Jacinda. She explicitly stated her lack of trust in him. During the May 2, 2025, episode of the ABC soap opera, Drew's blood test confirmed that he was drugged with ketamine, proving his innocence. Willow decided to forgive Drew, saying she believed him.

As the drama in the General Hospital storyline unfolds, fans have turned to social media to share their thoughts on the characters and the plot. Viewers slammed the storyline and called out the show's writers, criticizing the latest developments in the show. One fan, Robin Powers Shelters, commented on Facebook, slamming the writers of the show. Robin stated:

"These writers suck!"

A post made by a fan, slamming the show's writers (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Robin responded to a post made by Patricia Renalis. Patricia posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 3, 2025, discussing the plot dynamics around Drew and Willow. Patricia wrote:

"Brad didn't change the test. After all, the results are in, and Drew was positive for ketamine. Willow forgave Drew and is going to continue living with him. What a wasted plan."

A Facebook post about Willow and Drew (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about the writers and the show's storyline. While a netizen asked what the writers were thinking, another fan pointed out that the story was getting out of control.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about the characters and the storyline of the daytime drama. One viewer criticized the storyline and said it seemed stupid. On the other hand, several users called out Willow, mentioning she appeared weak-minded.

Fans voice their opinions about the characters and the storyline (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Drew and Willow on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Willow directly confronted Drew about seeing him in bed with Jacinda. When she expressed her distrust in him, Drew insisted it was a misunderstanding, claiming he did not recall anything from the previous night.

However, during the May 1, 2025 episode, Willow dismissed his claims, clarifying that she trusted her own eyes over whatever Drew had to say in his defense.

During the May 2, 2025, episode of the daytime drama, Drew's blood test confirmed that he had been drugged with ketamine. Drew was not shocked, as he had already suspected something like this.

When the blood test results proved Drew's innocence, Willow forgave him. She said she believed him, thinking Drew truly did not remember anything from the previous night.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the latest episode of General Hospital that aired on May 7, 2025, Gio met Emma and informed her about what had happened at the beach party. Gio felt relieved to have someone to turn to in times of crisis. However, his future remained uncertain as Gio and Dante's secret connection would shake things up once it came to light.

At the same time, Lulu felt a sense of relief upon discovering that her son, Rocco, was safe. She expressed her gratitude to Lois for her assistance, since Lois was the one who revealed to Dante the secret that everyone else was already aware of.

Later, Kristina felt grateful to Alexis because her mother had not placed her in the mental health facility. Kristina also resolved to make amends with Molly. Although Alexis agreed to give Kristina a second chance, she warned her to take action if things did not go as planned.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

