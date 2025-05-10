General Hospital spoilers for the next week from May 12 to 16, 2025

Changing loyalties dominate General Hospital's storyline for the upcoming week of May 12, 2025. With Emma facing a disappointment and Willow shaken by a revelation, the week sets the ground for more drama. However, Lulu's mission will continue. Elsewhere, Sonny will consider stepping back from his role as the mob boss, but will face flak from Laura.

The previous week of General Hospital saw Drew's drugging drama play out. With Willow supporting her beau, her mother's ploy to set the stage for betrayal blew over. While the Congressman held a press conference to clear his image, his adversaries, Nina, Curtis, Portia, and Tracy, commiserated.

Elsewhere, Rocco survived the alcohol poisoning, but his father blamed everyone connected to the situation. He started by blaming Gio, moving on to Danny and finally, Jason. However, after a push back from Lois, he came to his senses and apologized to her. Meanwhile, Sidwell offered to buy Sonny's piers under the pretext of saving Mayor Laura's public image.

As always, General Hospital will continue to serve story arcs involving Port Charles residents as they go about their fictional lives in the long-running ABC daily soap.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and contains spoilers.

General Hospital weekly spoilers between May 12 and May 16, 2025

Monday, May 12: Stage is set with plans

Monday sees Jordan updating Mayor Laura about Sidwell's offer for Sonny. Something leaves Curtis suspicious, which may be related to Drew and Portia. On the other hand, Tracy will likely command Jason to fulfil a quest.

Meanwhile, a troubled Maxie looks for guidance from Commissioner Anna, possibly about Deception and Sidwell. Elsewhere, Emma faces a disappointment which is likely connected to her project in the corrupted thumb drive.

Tuesday, May 13: Disclosure of concerns

Tuesday's episode finds Trina worried about Kai's recovery. She will open up to her mother. On the other hand, Curtis's concerns over Portia push him to share with Jordan. Josslyn has a promise to make. Whether it is to Emma or the WSB remains to be seen.

Sonny meets Laura about his latest offer, unaware that Jordan has already informed the Mayor about it. Meanwhile, Carly issues a warning to Lulu, possibly about the latter's snooping into BLQ's life.

Wednesday, May 14: Disappointments and setbacks

Midweek on General Hospital sees some shocks coming in, starting with Willow. She is likely to receive bad news, which may affect her decision to side with Drew. On the other hand, Laura criticizes Sonny, upset that he is giving up. She may also consider giving an earful to Sidwell's team.

Meanwhile, Jason connects to Carly. He may inform her about Sidwell's offer, Sonny's decision and Tracy's mission against the mob boss. Together, they will strategize to stand by Sonny. Elsewhere, Alexis will likely think up a new plan.

Thursday, May 15: Much-needed patch-ups

Come May 15, 2025, Gio will need someone to unburden, and no one is better than his benefactor, Sonny. On the other hand, Kristina will also plan to patch things up. She may reach out to her mother and others with more apologies.

However, the General Hospital plot hints at Ric receiving an offer, which may be from Alexis. This could be the latter's strategy to bring down the burden on the Cassadine finances. Elsewhere, Lucas pays a visit to Elizabeth while Lucky indulges in some investigations.

Friday, May 16: Peace and conspiracy go hand-in-hand

The week on General Hospital will end with Lulu Spencer's sleuthing. Despite everyone asking her to let things alone, she will be seen probing more into BLQ's past. Meanwhile, unaware of Lulu's snooping, Tracy may assure Brook Lynn about forgetting her past and moving ahead.

Elsewhere, Portia unburdens before Ava, who may see fit to guide her, whereas Portia's other partner-in-crime, Nina, will possibly ask for Carly's help. This could be Nina's latest plan after the previous one failed. Meanwhile, Sonny meets Willow to continue with his agenda to settle everything before he retires.

Continue watching ABC every weekday to catch the upcoming drama on General Hospital involving Sonny's winding-up strategies and Lulu's revelations.

