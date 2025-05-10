What to expect from Monday’s episode of General Hospital (May 12, 2025)?

On Friday, May 9, 2025, General Hospital focused on emotional fallout, messy family tension, and high-stakes decisions. Willow ran into Sasha at the hospital, leading to a heated confrontation over Michael, Drew, and broken loyalties. Jason faced criticism from Dante about Danny’s actions and admitted he had to change. Brook Lynn and Chase moved forward with their adoption plans during a meeting with Alexis.

Lulu confronted Danny and Rocco about the party, then handed them cleaning duties as punishment. Meanwhile, Sonny met with Sidwell, who pitched buying the piers to help Sonny avoid the political mess. Sonny later surprised Jason by saying he might sell. Tracy, Curtis, Ned, and Drew are all caught up in the political battle that’s pulling everyone in.

When General Hospital returns on Monday, May 12, 2025, Tracy will give Jason a job that could change everything. She won’t hold back and will make it clear she expects results. Maxie will be at a crossroads and will turn to Anna for real guidance.

Curtis will grow more suspicious about what’s going on behind the scenes, sensing something’s being kept from him. Meanwhile, Emma will get upsetting news, and Jordan will deliver a major update to Mayor Laura.

What to expect from the May 12, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Tracy will meet with Jason and give him a direct assignment that leaves no room for negotiation. She will lay out exactly what she wants from him, and the conversation will not be casual. Tracy will likely push Jason to do something that aligns with her mission to stop Sonny, or at least disrupt his current alliances.

Jason won’t give her an immediate answer, but the weight of her request will force him to rethink his current stance. This will happen as he’s already feeling conflicted about Sonny’s decision to possibly sell the piers to Sidwell. Jason will find himself caught in the middle and will have to make a call soon.

Maxie will find herself in a tough spot and will seek out Anna for guidance. She will want help sorting out both personal stress and pressure from work. Anna will give Maxie straight answers as she is looking for clarity, not comfort.

Anna may either push her to take action or warn her to step back, depending on what Maxie reveals. Either way, Maxie won’t walk away with easy answers. Her next move will depend on how she processes Anna’s advice.

Curtis will feel like something isn’t adding up and will start to connect the dots that others have ignored. He won’t accuse anyone directly, but his suspicions will grow stronger.

Curtis will sense that someone in his circle knows more than they’re saying, possibly connected to Drew or Sidwell. He may also revisit his last conversation with Tracy and wonder if she’s hiding another layer to her involvement in the referendum fight. Curtis will keep his concerns to himself for now, but won’t stop digging.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Emma will receive news that will shake her. It won’t be just gossip or rumor—it will be something that directly impacts her family or her future. The news will make her rethink her current situation, and she may isolate herself or react in a way that alerts others. Her reaction will show that whatever she hears isn’t trivial.

Jordan will deliver an important update to Mayor Laura Collins that will impact city decisions. This could involve the Sidwell deal, new intel about Sonny, or shifts in public support tied to the referendum.

In General Hospital, Laura will take the information seriously, and the two women will likely discuss next steps in private. Their conversation will hint that whatever’s coming could cause major shakeups for both politics and personal relationships across Port Charles.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

