Why did Brad Cooper leave Port Charles on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

In the recent episodes of General Hospital, Brad Cooper decided to leave Port Charles after exposing Portia's latest crime to Drew. After a turbulent week on the ABC soap opera, Brad made up his mind to quit his job as a lab technician and leave town after receiving a huge payoff from Drew.

Ad

Last week, on General Hospital, Brad decided to make a life-changing decision. In a shocking twist, Portia overplayed her hand with the lab technician. When Brad blackmailed Portia, threatening to expose her involvement in the drugging ordeal, Portia tried to frame him for the crime since Brad was the one who got his hands on the ketamine.

In the episode that premiered on May 6, 2025, Brad provided a major hint to Drew about the ketamine injection with which he was drugged.

Ad

Trending

While Drew tried to find out the identity of the person who drugged him, Brad confessed to him that he had crucial information about the drugging incident. Drew offered a huge payoff of half a million dollars for the intel Brad had about who was behind his drugging setup. Brad told Lucas and Liz that he wanted to quit his job and leave town by resigning.

Since then, viewers have been speculating that Brad Cooper was about to leave Port Charles on General Hospital. The money Brad received not only convinced him to sell Portia out to Drew, but it also motivated him to start a new life somewhere else, with a lot less drama than Port Charles. With the payoff, Brad planned to quit his lab technician job and move to a new place to start afresh.

Ad

Further, the recap of the May 8, 2025, episode of the show revealed that Brad had met Drew and confirmed that he had the information about who drugged him. After receiving the payoff from Drew, he handed his resignation letter to Portia. After quitting his job, it was revealed that he walked out and left Port Charles to start a new life.

Parry Shen, known for playing the character of Brad Cooper on General Hospital, tweeted on X on May 6, 2025, revealing his character's fate on the daytime drama.

Ad

"The tables have turned. Whatever it takes, to put a smile on your face," Parry wrote in his X post.

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the writers and producers of General Hospital have not officially confirmed Brad Cooper's departure from the show. Neither have the showrunners commented on Parry Shen's exit from General Hospital.

What is happening with Brad Cooper on General Hospital?

Ad

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 5, 2025, Brad blackmailed Portia by referring to the medical records. He blamed Portia, stating that he helped her set up Drew's drugging incident by arranging the ketamine and pulling his files.

Portia denied all the allegations Brad threw upon her and threatened to frame Brad for the crime instead. Brad got furious and left her office. He then approached Drew to make a deal with him and give him some important intel about the drugging ordeal.

Ad

During the May 6, 2025, episode of the soap opera, while Drew was still searching for the person behind the crime, Brad provided a major hint to him about who drugged him. Brad confessed to him that he had information about the person responsible for the crime, while Drew was still struggling to identify the perpetrator.

Brad dropped a bomb by revealing that someone close to Drew was involved in the incident. He agreed to hand over the information only if Drew accepted all of his demands. When Drew promised to pay him half a million dollars as a payoff, Brad agreed to sell Portia out to Drew. After receiving the money, Brad decided to quit his job as a lab technician and leave Port Charles to start a new life somewhere else.

Ad

More about Parry Shen as his character, Brad, leaves Port Charles on General Hospital

Ad

Parry Shen, known for his roles as Ben Manibag on Better Luck Tomorrow and Tyler Li on Tru Calling, was born in Queens, New York, on June 26, 1973, as per Soap Opera Digest. He is also recognized for his performance in films such as Hatchet, Hatchet II, Hatchet III, Surrogate Valentine, and Victor Crowley.

Apart from playing the role of Brad Cooper on General Hospital, Parry Shen starred in several films and television shows, adding to his acting portfolio. He appeared in several films such as Finishing the Game, Dead Scared, Snowpiercer, Fairy Tale Police, and Game Day.

Ad

Parry Shen also played important roles in popular television shows such as NCIS: Los Angeles, Criminal Minds, Secret Level, Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Besides acting, Parry has also used his voice in video games such as Mortal Kombat X, Mortal Kombat 1, and Sleeping Dogs.

Also Read: “Rocco chose to drink himself” — General Hospital fans defend Danny and Gio amid boathouse backlash

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More