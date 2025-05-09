“Rocco chose to drink himself” — General Hospital fans defend Danny and Gio amid boathouse backlash

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 8, 2025, Jason made it clear that Danny was the one who convinced Rocco to go to the beach party at the boathouse, after which he suffered from alcohol poisoning. During the previous episode, Dante blamed Gio and accused him of everything that happened to Rocco.
The spoilers for the May 9 episode revealed that Dante would threaten to charge Danny with manslaughter for what he did to Rocco.
Viewers of General Hospital took to social media and shared their opinions on Rocco's alcohol poisoning. Some fans defended Danny and Gio, saying that Rocco was responsible for his condition. One fan named Kimberly Marie posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 8, 2025, saying that Rocco chose to drink himself. The post further read:
"Danny isn’t responsible. He told Rocco not to drink & just hold the cup (to blend in). Rocco chose to drink himself into oblivion/ alcohol poisoning. Gio nor Danny are to blame. Dante needs to go yell at Rocco."
While some netizens criticized Dante for screaming at Gio and not asking Rocco about who gave the alcohol, others said Rocco was responsible for making his own choices.
Many viewers continued to voice their opinions about Rocco and Dante, with one netizen stating that Rocco should take "accountability."
Current plot dynamics of General Hospital revolving around Rocco, Danny, and Gio
On General Hospital, Dante met Gio after learning about Rocco's alcohol poisoning. In the May 7 episodel, he blamed Gio for everything and accused him of Rocco's health condition.
In the next episode, Jason explained that Danny was the person who convinced Rocco to attend the beach party. It was revealed that Danny was held responsible for Rocco's alcohol poisoning.
The spoilers for the May 9 episode suggested that Jason would confront Dante and ask him about his next move. It was shown that Dante would plan to go after Danny because of what happened to Rocco. Jason would ask Dante whether he intended to charge Danny with manslaughter.
Dante had previously blamed Gio for his son, Rocco's health crisis. According to the spoilers, he would continue blaming Danny for what happened to Rocco at the beach party. However, not once did Dante confront his son, Rocco, about his reckless behavior.
Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital
In the latest episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 8, 2025, Portia attempted to do damage control, as she did not want Brad to learn about the drugging incident. It was revealed that she did not trust Brad. She then visited Willow to find out what Drew knew about being drugged.
Meanwhile, Curtis thought that Drew was doing great, especially with Kai’s improving health. He believed that Drew would be respected as a congressman. However, Nina knew that things were complicated and decided not to say anything.
Later, Brad decided to make a wise decision for his own life. He learned that Lucas was moving on with Marco. He thought that he could not work with Portia anymore. Brad gave some crucial information to Drew before quitting his job, which Drew then used to blackmail Portia.
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.