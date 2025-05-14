General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 14, 2025): Alexis asks for help while Carly panics, and Willow discovers something horrifying

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on May 14, 2025, teasing the events about to unfold in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview, Alexis meets Spinelli and asks for help. She explicitly asks Spinelli to do something that could save Kristina's life.

However, the preview does not reveal exactly what Alexis asks Spinelli to do. Meanwhile, Carly starts panicking about something serious. She tells Jason that she must get the kids out of the house as soon as possible.

As Carly panics and opens up to Jason about a possible crisis, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Willow discovers something horrifying. The spoiler reveals that Willow gets shocked after looking anxiously at a document. Willow says:

"No, this can't be happening."

With Alexis asking Spinelli for help and Willow uncovering a horrific discovery, the spoiler preview for the May 14, 2025 episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where multiple dramatic events will likely unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 14, 2025

The spoilers for the May 14, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Willow will be served some legal documents, which are expected to catch her off guard. These papers could be related to custody issues or a legal dispute with Nina or Michael. The spoilers reveal that Willow will not see it coming, pushing her into panic mode.

Drew has been getting involved in deception and showing shady behavior. In this episode, Drew will make a discovery. His finding is expected to give him another instrument to use as leverage. However, it is not clear what exactly he will find out.

On the other hand, Carly will start panicking and tell Jason that she wishes to get the kids out of the house. Although she did not reveal what motivated her to make such a decision, it will likely be connected to the recent events involving Michael and Drew or something she has discovered on her own. Jason will likely get pulled into the situation, as Carly will expect him to take action.

Meanwhile, Alexis will approach Spinelli at General Hospital for help. The preview suggests that she will particularly ask him to do something that could help her protect Kristina. Instead of involving the court or the police, Alexis will rely on Spinelli's skills to gather information.

Since she has been using money from the Cassadine fortune to stop Ava and Ric from pressing charges against Kristina, she will try to find a way to stop paying them without putting her daughter, Kristina, in danger.

Liz will confront Ric elsewhere after recalling that he said something about the brakes. Liz is expected to ask Ric questions directly, but the latter will attempt to downplay it. However, Liz will not be in the mood to let it slide. This moment could stir the beginning of a larger investigation, especially if people start asking questions about Ric's actions.

Later, in General Hospital, Kristina will meet Dante and tell him she is unsure if she can ever forgive her mother, Alexis. Their conversation will likely highlight her emotional state and hint at how the tension with Alexis affects her in many ways.

What happened on May 13, 2025, in the episode of General Hospital?

In the recent episode of General Hospital, which aired on May 13, 2025, Lulu told Carly that she believed Gio was actually the secret son Dante shared with Brook Lynn. She revealed that Gloria and Lois had arranged a closed adoption. However, Carly warned Lulu, asking her not to act without proof.

Meanwhile, Tracy confirmed that Brook Lynn had previously given up a baby boy. When she asked Jason to track him down, the latter refused. On the other hand, Vaughn and Joss broke into Dalton's office. After searching the files, they realized the real evidence was in his lab.

Later, Curtis started getting suspicious about Portia, thinking that she was hiding something about Drew. Elsewhere, Sonny informed Laura that he was ready to walk away from the business. In the meantime, Jason gave him an update about Tracy's offer.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More