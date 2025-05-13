"Sonny shouldn't consider selling" — Fans push back on Sidwell deal as General Hospital’s waterfront legacy comes under threat

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 9, 2025, Sonny was considering Sidwell's offer to buy his piers. Sidwell and Jordan arrived at Sonny's house and proposed a deal to him. Sidwell explained that the town referendum had shifted focus, and it was about Sonny himself.
Sidwell told Sonny he could avoid public scrutiny, cash out above market value, and leave behind the political drama. Although Sonny remained skeptical at first, he told Jason he might accept the offer. However, Sonny continued to face pushback over his decision to sell his waterfront properties to Sidwell.
While addressing the ongoing drama in General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Sonny's decision to sell his properties to Sidwell. Viewers opposed Sonny's decision, saying he should not sell, as his waterfront legacy faced a major threat.
One fan, Susie Brown, commented on Facebook, saying Sonny should not consider selling his piers to Sidwell. Susie stated:
"No, Sonny shouldn't consider selling."
Susie responded to a post made by Russell McNair. Russell posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 10, 2025. Russell wrote:
"Should Sonny sell his waterfront piers to Sidwell?"
Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Sonny's decision to sell his properties to Sidwell. While a netizen opposed the idea of Sonny selling his piers to Sidwell, another fan said Sonny should sell, because the city would be safer without Sonny running it.
Many viewers continued the conversation and speculated about what could happen to Sonny and Sidwell's deal next on the show. One viewer noted that Sonny might pretend to go along with Sidwell as a deception to uncover the latter's true motives. On the other hand, another user argued that Sonny might sell because he was making changes in his life.
Current plot dynamics revolving around Sonny on General Hospital
According to the storyline of General Hospital, Sonny considered Sidwell's offer to buy his piers. Sidwell and Jordan visited Sonny's house and offered him a deal . Sidwell told Sonny that the town referendum had shifted focus.
During the May 9, 2025, episode, Sidwell explained that Sonny could avoid public scrutiny, cash out above market value, and finally get rid of the political drama. Even though Sonny was initially skeptical, he informed Jason that he might accept the offer.
The May 9, 2025, episode revealed that Sonny was not simply entertaining the idea, but considered walking away from the waterfront. Sonny's decision suggested that the power dynamics in Port Charles were about to change. Since Sonny was suffering from heart issues, his health condition and political pressure compelled him to accept Sidwell's offer.
However, the spoilers for the May 13, 2025, episode of the soap opera revealed that Sonny would continue facing pushback over his decision to sell his waterfront properties to Sidwell. As tensions rise, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera.
Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital
In the episode, released on May 12, 2025, Sonny told Jason about his decision to sell his piers to Sidwell. Jason was left shaken and shocked after learning about Sonny's decision. He warned Sonny about Sidwell and made it clear that getting involved with him could be extremely dangerous.
However, Sonny decided to stand by his choice. He then told Jason he planned to leave the business behind to protect his family. He added that his heart condition pushed him to consider accepting Sidwell's offer.
Meanwhile, Tracy gave Jason a new task. She asked him to locate her great-grandson, Gio, who was last seen comforting Emma at the rehearsal space.
On the other hand, in a shocking twist, Carly informed Josslyn about Sonny’s surgery in Los Angeles. Even though Emma learned that her submission was sabotaged, Josslyn did not talk about landing the research assistant job.
Later, Lulu met Tracy and informed her that she was ready to kill her article about Brook Lynn's past adoption only for her sake.
Fans can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.