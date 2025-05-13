"I really like Sona together" — General Hospital fans split over Sonny’s future with Nina or Carly

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 8, 2025, Curtis met Nina and discussed Drew's drugging incident. While Curtis said Drew was drugged with ketamine, Nina did not believe that Drew was innocent. When Drew joined a meeting with Tracy, Jordan Sidwell, and Marco, Curtis told Nina that all of them wanted to take down Sonny. However, Nina admitted that she was with Sonny.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Sonny teaming up with Nina or Carly in the show. While some viewers praised the idea of Nina and Sonny getting together, several fans opposed the possibility, saying they were the worst pairing.

One fan, going by the name Sara Blackmon, commented on Facebook, saying that she liked Sonny and Nina together (Sona). Sara stated:

"Yes, they got together in one of the worst ways, but I really like Sona together."

A post made by a fan, saying that she liked Sonny and Nina together (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Sara responded to a post made by Karriem Baker. Karriem posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 10, 2025, discussing Nina's statement about Sonny. Karriem wrote:

"Nina to Curtis: Despite everything, I’m still 'Team Sonny'. Wow, #Sona might reunite after all."

A Facebook post about Sonny and Nina (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about the idea of Sonny and Nina getting together in the ABC soap opera. While a netizen praised the idea of Sonny and Nina teaming up, saying Carly had moved on and Nina would always have his back, another fan opposed their pairing, claiming they were a boring couple.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about Nina and Sonny's potential pairing in the upcoming episodes. One viewer pointed out that Sonny and Nina were a great couple. On the other hand, another user argued that Carly was his true love, not Nina.

Fans voice their opinions about Sonny, Carly, and Nina (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Sonny and Nina on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Curtis met Nina and started talking about what happened to Drew. Curtis insisted that Drew was drugged with ketamine. However, Nina did not believe that Drew was innocent. She thought of Drew to be another politician with a scandal.

During the May 8, 2025, episode, when Curtis disagreed and talked in Drew's defense, Drew joined a meeting with Tracy, Jordan, Marco, and Sidwell. As everyone talked about their next moves, Nina enjoyed watching the scene at the bar table. Curtis told Nina that each one of them wanted to take Sonny down. However, Nina confessed to Curtis that she was with Sonny. She stated:

"Despite everything, I'm still Team Sonny."

During the May 9, 2025, episode, it was revealed that Sonny was considering Sidwell's offer to buy his piers. Sidwell advised Sonny that he could avoid public scrutiny, cash out above market value, and get rid of the political drama. Although Sonny remained skeptical about the deal, he told Jason that he might take the offer, further complicating the plot dynamics.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the latest episode of the ABC soap opera General Hospital that aired on May 12, 2025, Sonny told Jason that he had decided to sell his piers to Jenz Sidwell. Jason was surprised after learning about Sonny's decision. He warned Sonny about Sidwell, stating that getting involved with him could turn out to be dangerous.

Sonny stood by his choice, telling Jason he had to leave the business to protect his family and because of his heart condition.

At the same time, Carly told Josslyn about Sonny’s surgery in Los Angeles. Although Emma found out her submission was sabotaged, Josslyn didn’t mention the research assistant job.

Meanwhile, Tracy gave Jason a new task: find her great-grandson, Gio, who was last seen comforting Emma at the rehearsal space. Later, Lulu told Tracy that she would be willing to kill her article about Brook Lynn's adoption only for her.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

