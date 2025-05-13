General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 13, 2025): Anna warns Emma, Trina questions Portia, and Sonny confides in Laura

The official account of General Hospital on YouTube posted a video on May 13, 2025, teasing the events that are about to unfold in the episode airing tonight. In the spoiler preview, Anna warns Emma, stating that she cannot make an accusation like this. Anna states:

Ad

"You cannot make an accusation like this."

However, the preview does not shed light on whom Emma plans to accuse. Meanwhile, Trina questions Portia about the ongoing drama in Port Charles. Trina asks Portia if she wants the former's father, Curtis, to make peace with Drew. Trina says:

"You want Dad to make peace with Drew?"

As Trina asks Portia about the situation involving Drew, fans are eager to find out what happens next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Sonny confides in Laura about his next move. Previously, Sidwell proposed a deal to Sonny to buy his piers, which Sonny considers accepting. Sonny tells Laura:

Ad

Trending

"Sometimes it's worth making a deal with the devil."

With Anna warning Emma and Sonny confiding in Laura about the deal, the spoiler preview for the May 13, 2025 episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where numerous dramatic moments are likely to unfold.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 13, 2025

Ad

The spoilers for the May 13, 2025, episode of General Hospital will feature Sonny continuing to face pushback over his decision to sell his properties to Sidwell. Laura is expected to be the first one to confront him, questioning Sonny's decision to turn over so much power to Sidwell.

However, Sonny will inform Laura that he needs to step away for the sake of his family. Laura will caution Sonny, stating that the deal could backfire, but Sonny will adhere to his decision. Meanwhile, Jason will remain skeptical about Sonny's choice and begin investigating Sidwell.

Ad

The spoilers indicate that Jason will suspect Sidwell of planting the bomb at Sonny's place and will seek confirmation before Sonny signs anything. Jason is expected to pursue a lead, possibly linking Sidwell to someone in Port Charles.

Ad

Meanwhile, Anna will talk to Emma about the corrupted research file and the suspicion surrounding Josslyn. Emma is expected to try to explain what happened. However, Anna will ask Emma to calm down and not accuse anyone without solid evidence. She will suggest that Emma check the original files and see if she can prove her case.

Elsewhere, Carly will talk to Lulu and warn her about probing into Dante and Brook Lynn's past. It is expected that Carly will understand Lulu's desire for answers, but pushing the issue could lead to more chaos. Although Lulu will heed Carly's warning, she will persist in her quest to learn about Brook Lynn and Dante's child.

Ad

Later, Trina confides in Portia about her feelings. She explains that Curtis is becoming more distant. When Trina expresses her emotions, Portia tries to offer her some advice without revealing too much information. Finally, Jordan dismisses Curtis when he tries to talk to her about Portia's behavior.

What happened on May 12, 2025, in the episode of General Hospital?

Ad

In the recent episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 12, 2025, Sonny informed Jason that he was planning to sell his piers to Jenz Sidwell. Jason was shocked after hearing about Sonny's decision. He warned Sonny that getting involved with Sidwell could be dangerous.

However, Sonny stood by his decision. He explained that it was the only way to protect his family and exit the business due to his serious heart condition. Meanwhile, Carly met Josslyn and revealed the truth about Sonny's surgery in Los Angeles. Although Emma realized that her own submission had been sabotaged, Josslyn refrained from discussing the research assistant job.

Ad

Later, Tracy assigned Jason a new mission, asking him to track down her great-grandson, Gio. It was revealed that Gio was seen comforting Emma at the rehearsal space. Elsewhere, Lulu informed Tracy that she would kill her article about Brook Lynn's adoption just for her sake.

Also Read: Why did Brad Cooper leave Port Charles on General Hospital? Everything you need to know.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More