General Hospital recap (May 12, 2025): Did Sonny tell Jason he’s selling the piers to Sidwell?

The General Hospital episode that aired on Monday, May 12, 2025, followed Sonny as he told Jason about his decision to sell his piers to Jenz Sidwell. Jason pushed back, warning that Sidwell could take over Port Charles in dangerous ways, but Sonny said his health and family came first. At the Metro Court, Carly told Josslyn about Sonny’s heart surgery.

Sonny told Jason that he plans to sell his waterfront territory to Jenz Sidwell. He said he’s stepping back from the business because of his heart condition and wants to secure a safer future for his family.

Jason was alarmed and reminded him that Sidwell is a dangerous man who doesn’t follow any rules. Sonny argued that selling to Sidwell would keep the other crime families from stepping in, but Jason wasn’t convinced.

Jason also brought up the possibility that Sidwell could be behind the firebomb that injured Michael. Sonny said he wouldn’t finalize the deal until he knew who planted the bomb. Laura also met with Sonny later, and he repeated the plan to her.

She was visibly concerned and warned him again. Sonny still felt that walking away might be his only way out, especially with his declining health. Jason stayed firm that this deal could destroy what little control they still have over Port Charles. Sonny insisted this wasn’t about power anymore—it was about protecting his family and leaving the business before it was too late.

General Hospital: Did Jason accept Tracy’s new mission for him?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Jason accepted the task Tracy gave him: to find her great-grandson. Tracy called Jason to the Metro Court and said she needed his help with something personal, not criminal.

She told him that Gio, who recently arrived in Port Charles and has been playing the violin at rehearsals, is her great-grandson, and she wants him found and protected. She didn’t go into much detail, but she said Jason’s experience would be useful for something that didn’t involve violence or crime.

Jason didn’t ask many questions and agreed to do it. Meanwhile, Gio was at the rehearsal space with Chase and Anna, helping them prepare a Tango performance. When Emma showed up visibly upset, Gio immediately tried to comfort her.

She broke down crying and told him that her project file got corrupted and she lost the research assistant job. Gio told her to bring her original file to the professor. Jason hasn’t interacted with Gio yet, but with Tracy putting him on the case, it’s clear he will cross paths with him soon. Tracy didn’t tell Lulu about this mission and kept it strictly between her and Jason for now.

General Hospital: Did Emma find out Josslyn stole her research project?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Emma figured out that Josslyn switched the USB drives and submitted a corrupted version of her project.

After being told by Professor Dalton that she didn’t get the research assistant position, Emma was stunned to see her file full of broken code and errors. She told him that wasn’t the file she submitted, but he didn’t believe her. Later, Emma went to the rehearsal space in tears and told Gio what happened.

Gio listened and suggested she still had the original version on her laptop, and if so, she could show it to the professor as proof. Meanwhile, Josslyn met with Carly and then went to Dalton’s office, where he offered her the job and asked her to sign an NDA.

Joss kept quiet when Emma walked in and saw her working there. Emma didn’t confront her yet, but the look on her face showed she was starting to connect the dots. The swap hasn't been confirmed aloud yet, but Emma now knows something went wrong with her submission, and Joss got the job she was supposed to have.

General Hospital: Did Carly tell Josslyn the real reason she was in Los Angeles with Sonny?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Carly admitted to Josslyn that she went to Los Angeles with Sonny because he needed heart surgery. During a conversation at the Metro Court, Josslyn brought up Donna talking about Sonny being sick.

She asked Carly directly what was going on between her and Sonny. Carly initially tried to keep things vague but eventually told her daughter the truth. She explained that Sonny’s condition was serious and she went along to make sure he got through the surgery.

In General Hospital, Josslyn was surprised but relieved to know that Sonny was recovering. Carly made it clear that she’s still in a relationship with Jack and that the trip was not romantic. Jack happened to walk in and joined their table right after Carly said his name, ending the conversation.

Carly didn’t mention any of Sonny’s decisions about the piers or the deal with Sidwell. The focus of the talk was strictly about his health and Carly’s support as a co-parent. Josslyn didn’t push for more, and Carly didn’t offer any other details about what happened in Los Angeles outside of the hospital visit.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

