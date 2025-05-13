General Hospital recap (May 13, 2025): Did Lulu tell Carly she believes Gio is Dante’s son?

The General Hospital episode that aired on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, moved several stories forward with tension and hidden agendas. Lulu told Carly she believes Gio is Dante and Brook Lynn’s son, based on what she overheard between Dante and Lois. Carly warned her not to blow up lives without proof.

Lulu told Carly she believes Gio is Dante and Brook Lynn’s son. She explained that Gio is the right age and claimed Lois and Gloria may have arranged a private adoption through a Cerullo cousin.

Lulu pointed to Dante’s angry outburst at Gio and Lois’ response—“You don’t know what you’re saying, and you don’t know who he is”—as a sign that there’s more to the story. She also mentioned Brook Lynn’s timeline, saying she was on tour with her mom and Miguel when the child would have been born.

Carly pushed back, warning that telling Gio could ruin his life if it isn’t true. Lulu insisted the pieces line up and added that Ned told her Brook Lynn gave up a baby boy. She thinks the boy is right in front of them. Carly warned her again, saying this wasn’t her secret to expose.

She told Lulu to find real proof before doing anything. Lulu said she already had a hunch where to look for it and didn’t think she could stay quiet much longer. She made it clear that she believed this boy was Sonny’s grandson and that the truth should come out.

General Hospital: What did Tracy ask Jason to do about Brook Lynn’s secret?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Tracy asked Jason to help find the son that Brook Lynn gave up for adoption. She revealed that Brook Lynn had a baby boy as a teenager and went to her mother, Lois, for help.

Tracy claimed Lois and Gloria arranged a closed adoption through the Cerullos. Tracy told Jason she believed Brook Lynn’s son is still in Port Charles, and she feared he could be in trouble. Jason asked if Brook Lynn even wanted her son found.

Tracy admitted Brook Lynn didn’t know about this plan and said she hadn’t told her. Jason told Tracy he wouldn’t get involved without Brook Lynn’s permission. Tracy tried to change his mind by offering to withdraw her support from Measure C, which would benefit Sonny. Jason still refused. He told her this wasn’t his place.

Tracy said she would find the boy on her own and warned Jason that Sonny was finished. Later, Tracy went to the Nurses Ball rehearsal space and made it clear to Jenz that she was fully committed to getting rid of their mutual problem. Jason later updated Sonny, who said they didn’t need Tracy or her deals now that he had made peace with his next steps.

General Hospital: Did Joss and Vaughn find anything while searching Dalton’s office?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Joss and Vaughn searched Dalton’s office but didn’t find the hard evidence they were looking for. After locking the door, Joss used WSB tech to sweep the room and break into Dalton’s desk. Someone tried to open the door, but it turned out to be Vaughn dressed as a maintenance worker.

He congratulated Joss for landing the research position and said it was time to start the real work. Together, they began taking photos and digging through Dalton’s computer. They copied everything they could find and kept scanning for signs of illegal activity.

Despite going through his documents and desktop files, they realized the most critical data wasn’t kept in his office. Vaughn told Joss that the real evidence would be stored in Dalton’s lab, not here. Joss agreed, and they planned their next steps. Earlier, Emma had accused Joss of stealing the job, yelling that her father probably helped her get it.

Joss said she earned it fairly and denied any interference. She also said she’d report Dalton if anything shady came up. Emma didn’t believe her and stormed out. Anna later told Emma not to accuse anyone without proof and said there would be other jobs.

General Hospital: What is Curtis starting to believe about Portia and Drew?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Curtis is beginning to believe Portia is hiding something and might be protecting Drew for a reason. He told Jordan that Portia’s behavior had changed almost overnight. She recently convinced him not to write an article on Drew through Aurora, claiming he was too biased.

Curtis admitted he walked in on several private conversations between Portia and Drew and said the situation felt similar to when Portia lied about Trina. He pointed out that Portia never liked Drew, but suddenly she was defending him and urging everyone around her to move on. Curtis suspected that Drew had some kind of leverage over Portia.

In General Hospital, Jordan advised him to speak to Portia directly and hear her out before jumping to conclusions. Curtis agreed to try and said he hoped he was wrong. Meanwhile, Portia told Trina she wasn’t in favor of Kai’s surgery but had changed her mind now that it helped him.

She said they should stop pushing back against Drew and find a middle ground. Trina questioned if her mom wanted Curtis and Drew to make peace, and Portia said she’d settle for them just coexisting. Curtis isn’t convinced, but he plans to ask her directly.

