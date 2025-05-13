Is Sonny planning to retire from the mob world on General Hospital? Here’s everything you need to know

The daytime soap opera General Hospital features numerous plotlines involving mob bosses and family rivalries. The recent story arc suggests that two significant crime lords might be stepping down from their positions. Sonny Corinthos and Jason Morgan are two of Port Charles' most notorious figures. While Sonny plans to exit the mob world, Jason has second thoughts.

The daytime soap opera General Hospital is the oldest and longest-running daytime television show in America. It first aired in 1963 and has been on the air ever since. General Hospital is set in the fictional city of Port Charles and revolves around the lives of its most significant families.

Here's everything to know about Sonny and Jason's retirement from the mob world on the General Hospital

In the recent story arcs of the General Hospital, Sonny, who was in an explosion and had a heart surgery. He also shared a near-death experience when he was in the recovery room, and an imposter came to his room. However, that imposter was tackled by Sonny, but this made him realize the uncertainty of his life.

At the General Hospital, a new crime lord, Jenz Sidwell, has arrived, who is planning to shift the power dynamics. Currently, most people of Port Charles are looking to oust Sonny from the island. Considering that he has created several enemies over the years, he has decided to step down, looking at the ambiguous nature of the organized crime world.

When Sonny discussed his plan of stepping down from the criminal world with Jason, his right-hand man. He had second thoughts, he wondered if transferring the power to Sidwell would affect the power dynamics in Port Charles. Other than the usual differences that Sidwell will be the ultimate crime lord.

After Sonny discussed this with Jason, he reminded him that Sidwell is a dangerous person. He reminded that Sidewell is a person with no morals, and he might be a threat later. To which Sonny argued that giving him his piers will keep him and other families related to him away from the crime world.

Later, he discussed with Lura, who recently rekindled their friendship. She was happy to learn that Sonny was getting out of the shady world that he had been in for over 30 years. Especially knowing how his work has caused a great strain on his health. However, she expressed her concerns about him transferring the power to Sidwell.

Anyhow, when and if Sonny decides to transfer his piers (waterfront) to Sidwell, he will become the number one Mob Boss of Port Charles.

Here's what else is happening on the General Hospital

Elsewhere, in Port Charles, as seen in the past, BLQ confronted Lulu about posting an article on adoption. Later, it was revealed that Gio, who arrived at Port Charles, is Tracy's great-grandson. Tracy called Jason to meet her at the MetroCourt, where she asked him to find Gio.

Meanwhile, Gio was seen with Chelsea and Anna at the rehearsal space. They were preparing for a Tango dance performance. However, he gets distracted when Emma arrives in a bad mood, and he quickly shifts his attention towards her and comforts her.

Fans of the daytime soap opera can catch the latest episodes of General Hospital on the ABC Network and Hulu.

