What to expect from tomorrow's episode of General Hospital (May 13, 2025)?

On May 12, General Hospital ended with Sonny informing Jason that he plans to sell his piers to Jenz Sidwell. Jason warned him that Sidwell is dangerous. However, Sonny said this was the only way to protect his family and get out of the business due to his heart condition. Meanwhile, Carly told Josslyn the truth about Sonny’s surgery in Los Angeles.

Josslyn, however, kept quiet about getting the research assistant job, even though Emma realized her own submission had been sabotaged. Tracy assigned Jason a new mission to track down her great-grandson, Gio, who was seen comforting Emma at the rehearsal space. Lulu told Tracy she’d kill her article about Brook Lynn’s past adoption, but only for her.

In tomorrow’s episode, Sonny will defend his decision to Laura, who will be shocked and try to change his mind. Anna will warn Emma to hold back on accusations against Josslyn and push her to find proof.

Carly will once again caution Lulu to stop digging into Dante’s past with Brook Lynn. Trina will open up to Portia, while Jordan turns Curtis away. Jason will remain suspicious of Sidwell’s offer and will begin quietly looking into who really bombed Sonny’s place and hurt Michael.

What to expect from the May 13, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

In the May 13, 2025 episode of General Hospital, Sonny will continue to face pushback over his decision to sell his waterfront properties to Jenz Sidwell. Laura will be one of the first to confront him.

She will question how he could even consider turning that much power over to someone like Sidwell, especially when Port Charles is still recovering from the firebomb that injured Michael. Sonny will tell Laura he needs to step away for his family’s sake and insists this is the best option he has. Laura will warn him again that this deal could backfire, but Sonny will stand by it for now.

Jason will still be unsettled by Sonny’s decision and will start looking into Sidwell more closely. He will also take on the task Tracy gave him—finding her great-grandson, Gio. However, most of his attention will stay on trying to figure out who planted the bomb at Sonny’s place.

Jason will believe Sidwell could be responsible, and he will want confirmation before Sonny signs anything. Jason is expected to follow a lead by the end of the episode, possibly tying Sidwell to someone already in Port Charles.

Anna will talk to Emma about the situation with her corrupted research file and the suspicion surrounding Josslyn. Emma will try to explain what happened and express how unfair it feels that Joss got the job. Anna will tell her to calm down and not accuse anyone without solid proof.

She’ll remind Emma to check her original files and see if there’s still time to prove her case. Emma will say she still has the clean version of her project and will consider showing it to Dalton. However, she won’t act just yet.

Carly will talk to Lulu again and repeat her warning about digging into Brook Lynn and Dante’s past. Carly will say she understands Lulu wants answers, but pushing this too far could do more harm than good. Lulu will listen, but she won’t give a clear response. She may still be planning to find out if Brook Lynn’s child is Dante’s.

Trina will open up to Portia and talk about her worries now that Curtis is acting more distant. She will tell her mother she doesn’t know how to help him, and Portia will try to offer advice without giving too much away.

Meanwhile, in the May 13, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Jordan will shut Curtis down when he tries to talk to her about Portia’s behavior. She’ll tell him again to take his problems somewhere else, making it clear she’s done being a sounding board.

