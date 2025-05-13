  • home icon
What role does Daniel Goddard play on General Hospital? Character details explored

By Aarushi Shubham
Modified May 13, 2025 08:46 GMT
Daniel Goddard as Henry Dalton (Source: Getty)

Daniel Goddard has returned to daytime TV in a new role on General Hospital. Known for playing Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless, he now stars as Henry Dalton, a physics professor with a mysterious past who is under investigation. Henry debuted on April 15, 2025, and has already shared scenes with key characters like Anna, Emma, and Josslyn, hinting at a big role in upcoming storylines.

In an interview with TV Insider dated April 11, 2025, Goddard revealed how he was cast for the role, saying,

“Michael called me and he said, ‘General Hospital called, and they’ve got this character, and they’re writing it, and they want you to do it. I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’ I was just gobsmacked by it. It wasn’t a recast. It was a new character, and I was so blown away."
"I really felt like the timing was right, and I felt like it was meant to be. I can’t begin to express my gratitude to Frank and everyone at General Hospital and to Michael Bruno for really believing in me and being there,” he added.

Daniel Goddard joins General Hospital as Henry Dalton

As mentioned, Daniel Goddard has joined the cast of General Hospital as Professor Henry Dalton, making his debut on April 15, 2025. The role, crafted specifically for Goddard following an audition for a different part, marks a much-anticipated return to daytime for the fan-favorite actor.

Dalton is a world-renowned environmental physicist who recently relocated from UC Berkeley to Port Charles University. On-screen, he’s already made waves in the lives of characters like Emma Scorpio-Drake and Josslyn Jacks. Goddard’s first scenes with longtime General Hospital star Finola Hughes (Anna Devane) aired on April 28, 2025.

Dalton’s storyline is layered with intrigue. The WSB has flagged him for undisclosed reasons, and Josslyn, now a WSB recruit, is tasked with infiltrating his class and gaining his trust. However, Dalton seems more academically interested in Emma, adding a twist to their dynamic.

Goddard, who hadn’t planned on returning to acting, describes this opportunity as a wonderful experience. Speaking with TV Insider, he revealed the following about his character,

“I know that the characters that I’ve had scenes with know something about him. I don’t want to know what it is because I don’t want to play it that I know. I’d rather have the character be sort of a clean slate to me."

He continued,

"So, I’m allowing myself to go on the journey of who Dalton is from the audience’s perspective, and from my perspective of what is the growth and evolution of him. I will allow it to unfold as the bits and pieces present themselves to me.”
The life and career of Daniel Goddard

Daniel Goddard is an Australian-American actor best known for his role as Cane Ashby on The Young and the Restless, which he played from 2007 to 2019. Born on August 28, 1971, in Sydney, Australia, he began his career as a model before transitioning to acting.

He starred in the adventure series BeastMaster (1999–2002) and gained a devoted fan base on daytime television. He has also guest-starred in films and shows like Dream Warrior, Wild Card, Monk, and The Perfect Sleep. In 2025, Goddard returned to soaps as Professor Henry Dalton on General Hospital.

Stay tuned for more updates on General Hospital.

Aarushi Shubham

Aarushi Shubham is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda, based in Bengaluru. With a Bachelor’s in Journalism and a Master’s in English and Cultural Studies, Aarushi’s academic journey culminated in a thesis on Queer Ecologies, exploring new perspectives on nature and queer identity through a cinematic lens.

Aarushi has built her expertise across content creation, public relations, and digital tools, having managed media and content for some of India’s well-known lifestyle brands. In her downtime, she’s an avid fan of sitcoms, a lover of classic literature, and enjoys watching shows from around the world.

