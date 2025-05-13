General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 14 to 23, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Conflicting interests threaten to disturb peace on General Hospital's upcoming episodes, as Lulu's relentless pursuit of Dante's son may uncover the long-kept secret. However, she is not likely to find support from her family and friends, including cousin Carly. Elsewhere, Dante's false accusations have left a bad taste in Gio's mouth, who needs a sympathetic shoulder.

The previous episodes of General Hospital found Lulu digging into Brook Lynn's secret past despite promising not to reveal it. As Lois jumped to defend Gio when Dante accused and threatened the teenager after Rocco's poisoning, Lulu had her ears perked. While Rocco recovered and Dante apologized to Lois, Lulu continued her sleuthing.

Meanwhile, Drew bought the intel about Ketamine from Brad before instructing him to leave town forever. He then met Portia armed with new information to blackmail her further. On the other hand, he showed Willow a vial of liquid, pretending that it was vitamins for his health.

Elsewhere, Emma submitted her thumb drive, but Professor Dalton showed her the corrupted file and refused to give her the position of Research Assistant. Later, when she visited his office, she learnt that Josslyn got the position. At the same time, Sidwell offered to buy Sonny's piers, and the mob boss considered the offer with Jason.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Lulu's investigative moves between May 14 and 23, 2025

As fans know, Lulu Spencer stumbled onto Brook Lynn's secret and held it over her head. Although she promised to keep quiet, she could not let go of her curiosity. As such, after BLQ told Tracy about this, the latter asked Lulu to back off. However, Lulu's interests are currently piqued after Lois's unusual reaction to Dante scolding Gio.

The upcoming episodes will see Lulu desperate to find a link between Giovanni and Dante Falconeri. She may pull all her investigative network to find proof for the same. She may look into Lois's whereabouts, coinciding with BLQ's during the time of Gio's birth.

As the General Hospital spoilers suggest, she may discuss her options with Carly Spencer, who will want to know more. However, Carly will likely advise her to let the story go. Going by Lulu's story arc, she may soon have all the evidence in her hands. Whether she spills the news in public and destroys many lives or just keeps things to herself remains to be seen.

General Hospital: Gio's search for empathy in the coming weeks

As already mentioned, Giovanni Palmieri was wrongly accused of Rocco's medical emergency. He was taken aback when Dante held him responsible for his son's condition. While Lois rushed to his defence, Gio was hurt by Dante's behavior. Later, he shared his pain with Emma.

Although Monday's episode, dated May 12, 2025, saw him engaged in the practice for the Nurses Ball, and playing his violin as Chase and Anna danced, his self-esteem has taken a hit. The upcoming days will see Gio reach out to his benefactor. He may unburden his agony before Sonny, who, in turn, will provide him the friendly shoulder he needs.

In the meantime, he will play an important part in the Nurses' Ball, where actor-musician, Giovanni Mazza, has a performance lined up. As fans know, Port Charles will celebrate the long-awaited event after a year-long gap. Meanwhile, if Lulu uncovers Gio's connection to Dante, he will face an emotional setback.

General Hospital: Carly's overflowing agendas in the upcoming episodes

Recently, Carly confirmed to her daughter about her romantic relationship with Brennan. Meanwhile, Lulu wanted to share her recent conviction about Gio and Dante, as mentioned before. However, Carly will shut her cousin down, asking her to let things alone.

Meanwhile, General Hospital spoilers suggest, she will get together with her best friend, Jason, to strategize. Whether this is about Sidwell's offer for Sonny's piers or Tracy's task of seeking out Brook Lynn's child remains to be seen.

Elsewhere, Nina will reach out to Carly. Since the former's plan to derail Drew's image failed, and threatens to bite her back, Nina will need Carly's support to scheme anew. This may also be about the latest papers served to Willow. Whether their collaboration brings some results remains to be seen.

Other story arcs in the upcoming weeks involve Sonny's dilemma about giving up his empire, Kai's troublesome recovery and the performances at the Nurses Ball. Continue watching General Hospital to get the latest updates on the residents of Port Charles in the long-running ABC daily soap.

