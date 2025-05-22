Giovanni Mazza portrayed the role of Gio on the ABC soap opera General Hospital. The latest developments in the show's storyline revealed that Gio was the biological son of Brook Lynn and her teenage partner, Dante. Gio was introduced in the daytime drama as the adoptive son of Camila and her late husband, Francis Palmieri.

Mazza took over Gio's role on May 15, 2024. Gio arrived in Port Charles as a cousin of the Cerullo family. As the show progressed, the truth about his identity came to the surface.

It was revealed that he was conceived by Brook Lynn and Dante when they were teens. Since Brook Lynn was in high school, she gave the baby up for adoption.

Gio was secretly adopted and raised by Lois' cousin, Camila. However, he had no idea that he was adopted. As per the ongoing drama in the storyline of General Hospital, Lulu suspected that Gio was the secret son of Dante and Brook Lynn.

After digging into Gio and Brook Lynn's past, Lulu was on the verge of exposing the truth about Gio's parentage.

More about Giovanni Mazza, the actor who plays Gio on General Hospital

Giovanni Mazza, an actor, entertainer, and violinist, was born on May 22, 2005. He was discovered by fans in the Chicago Bulls Youth Talent Search in 2015, where he performed a solo violin medley at the age of 9.

He performed at major events organized at Madison Square Garden, Staples Center, and United Center.

Mazza performed during the halftime of the Rising Stars Challenge at the 2016 NBA All-Star Game at the age of 10.

After setting foot into the entertainment industry as an actor, he made his acting debut on General Hospital, where he took over the role of Giovanni Palmieri.

Giovanni Mazza started playing the violin when he was three years old and began acting at the age of seven. He appeared on Bella and the Bulldogs as a child actor.

As a musician, he presented solo violin performances at multiple venues such as NBA All-Star Games, Major League Baseball tournaments, and National Basketball Association (NBA) games.

Current plot dynamics revolving around Gio's character on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Gio was introduced as the adoptive son of Francis Palmieri and his wife, Camila. Later in the show's storyline, it was revealed that Gio was actually Brook Lynn and Dante's biological son.

He was conceived when they were teens, but Brook Lynn decided to give him up for adoption since she was still in high school.

Lois' cousin, Camila, secretly adopted Gio. He arrived in Port Charles and was introduced as a cousin of the Cerullo family.

After the death of his adoptive mother, Camila, he was taken in by his maternal great-grandparents, Carmine and Gloria Cerullo, when he was 12.

He was then raised by Carmine and Gloria with Lois' help. They altered his birth records to hide his true identity.

During the May 6, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Dante was shocked when Rocco suffered from alcohol poisoning. He blamed and accused Gio, holding him responsible for what happened to Rocco.

When Dante cornered Gio, Lois intervened and told Dante that he did not know who Gio really was. It was revealed that Dante had no clue that he was Gio's biological father.

In the recent episode of the show that premiered on May 21, 2025, Lulu told Lois that she knew Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's secret son.

Previously, she dug deep into Brook Lynn and Gio's past and figured out the truth about his parentage.

In this episode, after watching Gio's violin performance at the Nurses' Ball, where he talked about feeling connected to his mother, Lulu was even more convinced that Brook Lynn was his mother.

Although Lulu had told Cody earlier that she had research to support her claims, she was still looking for some strong evidence to connect the dots about Gio's true identity.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

