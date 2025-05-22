General Hospital recap (May 21, 2025): Did Lulu finally confirm the truth about Gio?

The General Hospital episode aired on Wednesday, May 21, 2025, picked up at the Nurses’ Ball, with Lucy scrambling backstage while Amy helped locate her first gown. Lucy gave a pep talk before introducing the show’s opening act. Willow arrived with Drew and quickly faced judgmental stares.

Lulu told Lois she knew Gio was Brook Lynn and Dante’s son. After watching Gio’s violin performance and hearing him talk about feeling connected to his mother while playing, Lulu listened closely. Gio said he missed performing back in Bensonhurst and felt like his mom was with him on stage.

That moment pushed Lulu to act. She followed Lois backstage and tried to speak with her, but Lucy pulled Lois away.

Later, after another performance, Lulu found Lois again. This time, she dragged her into a dressing room and said she knew Gio was Brook Lynn and Dante’s son. Lois didn’t respond right away, but Lulu’s words were clear and final. This reveal brought long-held suspicions to the surface, and now Lois has no choice but to face what Lulu knows.

The confrontation was short, but Lulu showed that she’s not confused or guessing. She knows who Gio is, and she wants answers. There was no denial from Lois, but the conversation was cut off before more could be said. Now that Lulu has put it out in the open, the next move is Lois’.

General Hospital: What went down between Willow and Josslyn in the bathroom?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

Willow and Josslyn had a heated argument in the ladies’ room over Michael and Drew. Josslyn immediately went on the attack when she saw Willow, accusing her of sinking lower than ever by showing up at the Nurses’ Ball with Drew.

Willow tried to stay calm and responded that she had every right to be there. Josslyn then warned her to stay away from Michael’s kids. Willow replied that she’s still their mother, and that Wiley and Amelia belong with her.

She told Josslyn that Michael refused to see her in Germany and that she’s now focused on moving forward with Drew. That didn’t sit well with Josslyn. Things escalated when Drew showed up outside and knocked on the door. Josslyn made a sarcastic remark, asking if he had been off scoring drugs.

When Drew entered, Josslyn mocked him for being in the women’s restroom and made another dig about his past. The fight was loud, tense, and personal. Neither woman held back, and Drew’s arrival only made the situation worse. Nothing got resolved, and it left things more unsettled than before. Willow made it clear she isn’t backing down, and Josslyn isn’t letting go of her anger.

General Hospital: Did Curtis learn the full truth about Portia and Drew?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

Curtis found out Portia was being blackmailed by Drew and reacted with anger and disappointment. While they were alone at the Metro Court Gardens, Curtis revealed he knew something was going on.

Portia admitted that Drew had stepped in when Brad started blackmailing her over Heather’s test results, but Drew’s involvement escalated the situation. She explained that Drew forced her to get Curtis to give him good press coverage in return for silence. Curtis was stunned and furious.

He reminded Portia that he had forgiven two decades of lies, only for her to betray him again. Portia said she kept it from him because she feared exactly this kind of fallout. Curtis responded that this could destroy their family and that she had ruined the trust they were rebuilding.

He still didn’t know about the ketamine part of the story, but what he learned was enough. Portia confirmed that everything spun out of control once Drew took over the blackmail. Curtis now sees that Portia manipulated him under pressure, and the marriage is in serious trouble. There was no resolution, and the tension left the future of their relationship uncertain.

General Hospital: What happened between Kristina and Alexis regarding the car incident?

A still from 'General Hospital' (Image via ABC)

Kristina admitted to Alexis that she tried to tamper with Ava’s brakes, and Alexis told her they needed to cover it up. The scene took place in Alexis’ living room. Alexis told Kristina that she knew about the brake line sabotage and warned her that it couldn’t be undone.

Kristina tried to explain, claiming Ava provoked her and that she wasn’t thinking clearly. She revealed that she meant to cut Ava’s brakes but ended up hurting Ric and Elizabeth instead. Alexis snapped and told her it didn’t matter who she was aiming for.

She told Kristina that if the car was found, the police would confirm the brake lines were cut, and Kristina could be charged with attempted murder. Kristina showed some guilt when she learned that Alexis had stolen money meant for Ace to pay off Ric and Ava.

In General Hospital, Alexis said she did it to protect Molly’s career. Kristina suggested getting Sonny involved, but Alexis warned her to stay quiet and follow her instructions. The conversation showed how far both women had gone to hide the crime. It ended with both of them realizing they were in deep— and they weren’t the only ones who could be hurt.

