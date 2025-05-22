General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 22, 2025): Willow stands up to Ned, Nina warns Carly, and Lulu clashes with Lois

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on May 22, 2025, teasing the events unfolding in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview, Willow stands up to Ned. She meets Ned and asks him to let go of that idea.

However, the preview does not illuminate what idea Willow asks Ned to drop. Meanwhile, Nina warns Carly, saying she is responsible for what may happen next.

As Nina directly warns Carly, fans are eager to discover what happens next between the two on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Lulu clashes with Lois. She brings up Gio and asks Lois who will tell him the truth about his true identity.

With Nina warning Carly and Lulu confronting Lois about Gio, the spoiler preview for the May 22, 2025 episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where several dramatic events will likely unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 22, 2025

The spoilers for the May 22, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Lulu will refuse to back down. She will confront Lois, take her to a private room, and say that Lois needs to tell Brook Lynn and Dante that Gio is their son, or she will do it herself.

On the other hand, Dante will still suspect that Gio is responsible for Rocco's alcohol poisoning. Although Brook Lynn will attempt to keep things calm, Dante is expected to remain skeptical, especially with Gio acting weird.

In the meantime, Curtis will decide whether to stay in his marriage or walk away. He will confront Portia after learning she has been involved in a blackmail deal with Drew. He will struggle between protecting Aurora Media and going public with Drew's actions. Portia will try to explain her position, but Curtis will not be convinced, fearing it will damage his reputation.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Drew will start feeling more confident. He will think he is in control with Portia under pressure and Tracy in prison. When the Quartermaines ask Willow about her relationship with Drew, she will likely ask them to stop dwelling on the past. After clarifying that she is done waiting for Michael, she will announce that she chooses to be with Drew.

Elsewhere, Carly is expected to meet Vaughn, Josslyn's handler at WSB. He will ask Vaughn questions when the latter introduces himself under a fake identity. While Josslyn starts getting anxious, Vaughn will try to conceal the truth. However, Carly will begin to realize that something is wrong.

Later, in General Hospital, Sonny will likely interact with Ada Turner at the Nurses' Ball. Turner will tell Sonny that his grip on Port Charles will weaken if Measure C passes. However, Sonny is expected to push back and show he is in no mood to go anywhere.

What happened on May 21, 2025, during the episode of General Hospital?

In the episode aired on May 21, 2025, tensions escalated with major confrontations at the annual Nurses' Ball. Lulu confronted Lois and told her she knew Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's secret son.

Meanwhile, during a heated argument with Josslyn and Willow, Drew stormed inside the ladies' room, leading to more chaos. Curtis was furious after realizing Portia had been hiding Drew's blackmail scheme.

Later, Kristina confessed to Alexis that she tampered with Ava's car brakes, which injured Ric and Elizabeth. While Sonny spoke to Ada Turner, Lulu was convinced of Gio's parentage after witnessing his performance.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More