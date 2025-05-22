What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (May 22, 2025)?

On May 21, 2025, the Nurses’ Ball in General Hospital kept tensions high. Lulu cornered Lois and flat-out told her she knew Gio was Brook Lynn and Dante’s son. Drew stormed into the ladies’ room during a heated argument between Willow and Josslyn, leading to an even bigger mess.

In General Hospital, Curtis found out Portia had been hiding Drew’s blackmail scheme, and he was furious. Kristina admitted to Alexis that she tampered with Ava’s brakes, which ended up hurting Ric and Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Sonny exchanged words with ADA Justine Turner, and Gio’s performance left Lulu even more convinced of his parentage. Backstage praise and dressing room drama followed.

On May 22, the fallout from these secrets continues. Lulu is going to give Lois an ultimatum—either she tells Brook Lynn and Dante the truth about Gio, or Lulu does. Curtis makes a choice about his future with Portia, and Drew stays overly confident as he leans on blackmail and recent wins.

Carly is set to meet Vaughn, Josslyn’s WSB handler, though she doesn’t know his real identity yet. Nina and Carly have another tense interaction, and Willow confronts Ned and Olivia about her place in the Quartermaine family. Sonny and Justine exchange more loaded words. The upcoming episode promises tense interactions and drama that are sure to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

What to expect from the May 22, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

The May 22 episode picks up right where things left off in the previous episode. Lulu does not back down. After confronting Lois on stage and off, Lulu drags her into a private room and gives her a choice—either Lois tells Brook Lynn and Dante that Gio is their son, or Lulu does it herself.

Lois is pushed into a corner, and it is clear she’s running out of time. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Dante share scenes with Gio again. Dante still suspects Gio to be the one behind Rocco’s alcohol poisoning. Brook Lynn tries to keep things calm, but Dante’s doubts don’t fade, especially with Gio acting cagey.

Curtis decides whether he’s going to stay in his marriage or walk away. After finding out Portia was involved in a blackmail deal with Drew, Curtis confronts her again. He weighs the choices of protecting Aurora Media or going public with what Drew has done. Curtis also starts to think about the damage to his own reputation. Portia tries to explain herself, but Curtis isn’t be easily swayed this time.

Elsewhere, Drew appears more confident than ever. With Tracy in jail and Portia under pressure, he feels like he’s in control. Drew meets with Willow again, and together, they face pushback from Ned and Olivia.

The Quartermaines confront Willow about her relationship with Drew, and Willow tells them to stop clinging to the past. She makes it clear that she’s done waiting for Michael and that Drew is the person she chooses to be with now. Tensions rise in the Quartermaine house as lines are drawn.

Meanwhile, Carly meets Vaughn, the man who is actually Josslyn’s WSB handler. Vaughn introduces himself under a fake identity, and Carly starts asking questions. Josslyn is nearby and clearly anxious during the conversation. Vaughn does his best to hide the truth, but Carly already senses that something is off. This first meeting sets up more trouble down the line.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Meanwhile, Sonny and ADA Justine Turner have another interaction at the Nurses’ Ball. Justine reminds Sonny that if Measure C passes, his grip on Port Charles will weaken.

In General Hospital, Sonny pushes back and makes it clear that he’s not going anywhere. Their conversation hints that more legal trouble may be coming. As the Nurses’ Ball continues, more secrets move closer to seeing the light of day.

