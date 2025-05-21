Who is Rory Gibson? Everything you need to know about the actor amid rumors of a Michael Corinthos recast on General Hospital

Recently, rumors circulated about Rory Gibson being recast as Michael Corinthos on General Hospital. Gibson, an American actor known for playing Noah Newman on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, was born in Southern California.

Fans did not see Michael's character on screen for months. His character was written off after Chad Duell (who formerly played Michael) revealed that he was exiting the ABC soap earlier this year. Although executive producer Frank Valentini stated that the character would not be recast, fans speculated that the search for a new Michael was underway.

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 20, 2025, as the Nurses' Ball began, the show teased Michael's return. A mysterious man on an airplane was watching Drew and Willow on the Nurses' Ball red carpet, hinting that Michael may come home.

The show's preview teased Michael's arrival at the Nurses' Ball, setting the character to make a grand entrance. However, the new actor would not be Duell. It also would not be Robert Adamson, who occasionally played Michael's role.

In a now-deleted post on X, Robert Adamson called out the showrunners and wrote about how he did not get a chance to read for the part of the recast Michael Corinthos. Adamson's statements sparked the rumor that The Young and the Restless alum Rory Gibson landed Michael's role.

One possible reason for the rumor could be that Rory Gibson had some followers connected to General Hospital. The list includes Katelyn MacMullen (Willow Corinthos) and Holly Gagnier (ex-Jennifer Smith and acting coach to multiple GH stars).

The rumors made rounds on social media as several fans seemed convinced he would bring a darker version of Michael to Port Charles. Since the showrunners did not reveal anything about the recast, fans appeared eager to find out who would take over Michael's role.

More about Rory Gibson's life and career as rumors spark about the actor playing Michael on General Hospital

Rory Gibson was born in Long Beach, California, on November 22, 1995. Daytime fans recognized Gibson for playing the role of Noah Newman on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless.

Apart from playing Noah on The Young and the Restless, Rory Gibson appeared in multiple films and television shows. Gibson's fans could glimpse the actor in popular productions such as Fugitive from Asteron, How Jessica Died, Severed Road, Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire, Twisted Twin, Grace, and A Night to Regret.

On the personal front, Gibson revealed in February 2022 that he was in a relationship with Alicia Ruelas, whom he met in high school.

General Hospital: A glance at Michael Corinthos's character

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Michael Corinthos was brought up with close ties to the significant families in Port Charles. Being connected to the Quartermaine and Corinthos families, Michael survived multiple kidnappings and assassination attempts due to Sonny's dangerous lifestyle.

Michael was shot in 2008 during a hit intended for Sonny. This incident led to a year-long coma and behavioral issues for Michael.

As the show progressed, Michael's romantic entanglements with Kiki Jerome and Nelle Benson significantly impacted his storyline and contibuted in driving his narrative forward.

Despite struggling to strike a balance between the Quartermaines' corporate world and Sonny Corinthos's mob legacy, Michael attempted to act as a moral figure who consciously tried to do the right thing.

When everyone in Port Charles thought Sonny was dead, Michael stepped up and took responsibility for the Corinthos family. One of the significant aspects of Michael's character was discovering that Wiley was his biological child. Later, Michael got married to Willow to strengthen his custody claim, which turned into a solid relationship.

However, Willow got involved with Drew when Michael left town for his recovery. As per the latest developments in the storyline, Willow is prepared to go to court to fight for custody against Michael. Although Michael was out of town, the latest spoiler preview teased a possible return of the fan-favorite character.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

