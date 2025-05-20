“Either one looks capable” — General Hospital fans divided over potential recast choices for Michael Corinthos

General Hospital star Robert Adamson, who occasionally substituted for Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos, talked about his character being recast in a now-deleted X post from April 9, 2025. Additionally, SheKnows' Soaps reported on April 20 that the search for a permanent recast is currently underway.

Ad

Fans of the show reacted to this report online. While some opposed the recast, many viewers speculated on who could take over Michael's role in the upcoming episodes of the daytime drama.

A user named Dustin Watts posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, about the actors who could potentially play Michael in the future. This viewer mentioned four names—Finn Cole, Josh Bowman, Robert Adamson, and Matthew Atkinson.

Ad

Trending

"All these four guys here, one of them is going to be the new Michael cuz they've been reading play Michael on General Hospital," the fan added.

A Facebook post about Michael's role being recast (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Another fan, going by the name Ruthie Brown, commented on Facebook while responding to the above post:

Ad

"Either one looks capable."

A post made by a fan, saying either one of the actors looked capable (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

While some netizens felt that neither of the actors would fit the role, a fan suggested that Finn Cole should be considered for Michael's character.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing their opinions about Michael's role being recast (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

One viewer noted that Josh Bowman would be a nice alternative. Another user argued that Finn Cole would fit the role better.

Ad

Fans speculate who would take over Michael's role (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Is Michael's role being recast on General Hospital? Everything you need to know

Robert Adamson temporarily replaced Chad Duell as Michael Corinthos. He recently talked about Michael's character being recast in a post on X that was later deleted. In the April 9 post, he mentioned that the search for a new actor for Michael's role is ongoing. Robert stated:

Ad

"@GeneralHospital Thanks for having me in to read for the recast of Michael. Covered the role not once, not twice, but three times without notice or time to physically prepare. But I don’t even get an opportunity to read."

Ad

According to a report published by soaps.sheknows.com on April 20, 2025, the search for a permanent replacement is already underway, hinting at the fact that Michael Corinthos's character is about to be recast soon.

Since then, viewers have started speculating about a potential change in the cast of General Hospital. However, the showrunners have not disclosed yet who is being roped in to play Michael.

Major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

Ad

Ad

In the May 19, 2025 episode, Nina and Carly engaged in an argument. They slapped each other and fought on the floor. In the meantime, Josslyn stepped in to separate the two. Carly announced that she had scheduled a custody hearing behind Michael's back. Nina responded to Carly and warned her, saying that she would not let Carly take away Willow's kids.

Meanwhile, Sonny attempted to convince Willow to postpone the court hearing date. When Nina showed up, Willow decided to move ahead. On the other hand, Drew threatened to end Portia's career by blackmailing her. However, he did not know that Curtis recorded the whole thing.

Ad

Later, Lulu received a confirmation from her friend. She got to know that Camilla was not pregnant in 2003, supporting her theory that Brook Lynn was hiding the truth about Gio's identity.

Also Read: General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 20, 2025): The iconic Nurse Ball drama begins with Alexis warning Ric and more confrontations coming up

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More