"Michael should get custody" — General Hospital fans hope Carly wins for now but want Michael to return and take control

In the episode of General Hospital that was released on May 16, 2025, Willow opened up to Isaiah about her imminent divorce and custody situation. She revealed that Michael had filed for divorce, and their court date was approaching. She said she wanted the best for Amelia and Wiley, even if it meant fighting Michael for sole custody.

While addressing the current storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Willow and Michael's custody case.

While several fans predicted that Carly would win the custody battle, many viewers argued that Michael should come back and get custody of his kids.

One fan, going by the name Dystany Graves, commented on Facebook, saying Michael should get custody.

Dystany stated:

"Michael should get custody, like, when is this going to end?"

A post made by a fan, saying Michael should get custody (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

The above comment was a response to a post made by Margie L. Andrews. Margie posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 17, 2025. Margie wrote:

"Do y’all think Carly will win the custody battle?"

A Facebook post about Michael (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Michael and Willow's custody situation. While a netizen predicted that Michael could return for the custody battle, other fans hoped that Carly would win the custody battle.

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and debated whether Michael should get custody of his children. One viewer argued that Michael could possibly make a surprise appearance at the court.

On the other hand, another user pointed out that Willow had already signed her kids over to Drew.

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Willow and Michael's custody case on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Willow told Isaiah about the pressure she had been facing due to the custody situation.

In the May 16, 2025, episode, Willow explained that she needed a break from her problems. She stated that Michael filed for divorce, and their court date was around the corner.

Willow told Isaiah that she was hoping for the best. However, she added that she was also prepared for the worst. She noted that she wanted what was right for both Amelia and Wiley.

She told Isaiah that she was ready to fight Michael for sole custody. When Isaiah asked Willow to trust her instincts, she said she believed that Michael could see that she was trying to build a nice home for their children.

Other major developments in the storyline on General Hospital

In the recent episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 16, 2025, Curtis and Drew engaged in a heated confrontation. Curtis blamed Drew for blackmailing Portia.

Lulu met Cody and told him that she believed Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's son. She gave a clear timeline from her research to support her claims.

Meanwhile, when Carly shared her plan to use Drew's scandals in court, Sonny disagreed, and the two of them started clashing with each other. On the other hand, Brook Lynn revealed that it was her son's birthday.

Later, Tracy assured Brook Lynn that Lulu would drop her adoption article. In a shocking twist, it was revealed that Isaiah overheard Portia when she said she lied to Curtis.

Lastly, Tracy rejected Drew's request when he asked about reclaiming the Quartermaine name.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

