General Hospital recap (May 16, 2025): Did Lulu tell Cody the truth about Gio’s identity?

The General Hospital episode aired on Friday, May 16, 2025. Lulu shared her findings with Cody about Gio possibly being Dante and Brook Lynn’s son. Curtis suspected Drew of blackmailing Portia and later called him in for a direct confrontation. Willow opened up to Isaiah about her looming divorce and custody battle.

Yes, Lulu told Cody she believes Gio is Dante and Brook Lynn’s son. She backed it up with research showing Brook Lynn gave birth in San Francisco around May 15, while Gio claims he was born on June 4 in Los Angeles. Lulu connected the dots and suspects Gio’s birth records were altered.

She told Cody that Lois and Gloria handled the adoption and believed they helped keep everything quiet. Lulu also pointed out how defensive Lois became when Gio was questioned and noted how involved Brook Lynn has been in Gio’s life. When Gio and Brook Lynn showed up at the café, Lulu and Cody covered up their conversation.

Later, Lulu insisted to Cody that she’s not guessing that everything adds up. She’s now focused on confirming where Cousin Camella, Gio’s adoptive mom, was on the day Brook Lynn gave birth. She told Cody she needs proof and plans to dig deeper.

Cody warned her not to jump ahead, but Lulu said she knows what she’s doing. Her next step is to track Camella’s location around that date and cross-check it with the adoption timeline. She wants to be completely sure before she tells Dante anything.

General Hospital: Did Curtis accuse Drew of blackmailing Portia?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Curtis confronted Drew and accused him of blackmailing Portia. Earlier in the day, Curtis vented to Nina that he believed Portia was being pressured by Drew. He explained how Portia suddenly started pushing for Drew’s image rehab and support of Ezra for mayor, even though Curtis had no interest in doing either.

He also shared that he found Portia at Drew’s place, where she claimed she was trying to stop Kai’s surgery. Nina was stunned but told Curtis this would affect Willow’s custody case, too. Later, Curtis called Drew to his office and told him flat out that he knew he was blackmailing Portia.

Curtis made it clear that he wasn’t asking, he was stating what he believed. Drew didn’t deny it outright, but didn’t admit to anything either. Curtis’s tone made it obvious he wasn’t backing down. The conversation ended without resolution, but the line was drawn.

Curtis knows Drew is up to something, and he plans to stop it. His loyalty to Portia is still there, and he won’t let anyone manipulate her, especially not Drew. The situation is now out in the open, and Curtis is ready to push back hard.

General Hospital: Did Willow confide in Isaiah about her custody battle with Michael?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Willow opened up to Isaiah about her upcoming divorce and custody case. She found him rehearsing his dance moves at the Nurses Ball space and told him she wasn’t there to practice, she needed a break from her problems. She shared that Michael had filed for divorce, and their court date was approaching.

Willow told Isaiah she’s hoping for the best but preparing for the worst. She said she wants what’s right for Wiley and Amelia, even if that means fighting Michael for sole custody. Isaiah was surprised to hear it had reached that point. He told Willow she’s a kind person and a great nurse, encouraging her to trust her instincts.

Willow admitted it wasn’t how she imagined her life, but she’s trying to do what’s best for the kids. She also said she still believes Michael can see that she’s trying to build a good home for their children.

She didn’t go into detail about Carly or Drew’s involvement, but she made it clear she wants peace. Isaiah listened and reminded her that the truth usually wins out. They ended the conversation on a calm note before he left the room.

General Hospital: Did Brook Lynn reveal her son’s birthday to Tracy?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Yes, Brook Lynn told Tracy that it was her son’s birthday. After Gio left the kitchen, she sat down with Tracy and admitted she had always brushed off this day in past years, but she couldn’t ignore it now. Brook Lynn revealed that today marked her son’s twenty-second birthday and that it had hit her harder than usual because of everything going on.

She didn’t say Gio’s name directly, but the timing was clear. Tracy responded by giving Brook Lynn a surprise, saying she had gotten Lulu to drop the adoption article. Tracy told Brook Lynn that this would help protect her son’s privacy unless she chose to come forward.

Brook Lynn was relieved and thanked her for stepping in. She admitted that even though she had tried to keep her past behind her, she hadn’t stopped thinking about the child she gave up.

In General Hospital, Tracy told her to rest easily since the story was buried. The conversation confirmed that Brook Lynn knows the truth about her son’s birthday, and she’s trying to protect him from public fallout. Tracy’s involvement also shows she’s watching closely and isn’t done making moves.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

