What is happening with Dr. Isaiah Gannon on General Hospital? Plot dyamincs explored

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Dr. Isaiah Gannon’s brewing relationship with former deputy mayor Jordan Ashford suddenly stalled after she took a job with Sidwell. Jordan felt she needed to focus on going undercover to bring the crime lord down, as Sidwell was the one who held Isaiah hostage.

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on April 21, 2025, Jordan made it clear that she wanted to end her relationship with Isaiah. She planned to secretly work against Sidwell. When Jordan announced that their relationship needed to end, Isaiah stated that he did not wish to break up. He also told Jordan that Sidwell was too dangerous.

In the latest storyline of the ABC soap, Isaiah has been saving lives at the hospital. Fans wondered why the show hasn’t revealed more about his backstory. Since Isaiah is no longer involved with Jordan, viewers are curious about what the show plans for his character.

General Hospital: A glance at Isaiah Gannon's character

After Isaiah's character was introduced in General Hospital, besides showcasing his medical talents, he quickly became a charming figure who got along with everybody. Since he had the confidence and skills to become a formidable doctor, fans stated that he should be made part of a big-picture hospital story.

Isaiah's character was introduced to Port Charles through his connection to Lucky. However, the two barely talked to each other because Lucky had been spending all his time taking care of Liz and making sure that his romance with Liz would reignite.

The current plot revolving around Isaiah hinted at the fact that he could develop friendships with Lucas, Liz, Lucky, and Marco. However, he might have an issue with Marco since his father was Sidwell. Since he was on a break with Jordan, viewers predicted that things would get complicated between the two after Jordan was free from the Sidwell mess.

On August 28, 2024, it was revealed on the show that Lucky and Isaiah were in a Refugee Camp in East Africa, which was run by a criminal named Jenz Sidwell. Lucky made arrangements for Isaiah to escape the compound as the doctor left with a guard.

Isaiah woke up on September 9, 2024, and immediately asked about Lucky. Nurse Elizabeth told him she was married to Lucky and they have a son named Aiden Webber.

At the same time, Commissioner Anna Devane visited Isaiah to learn more about his accident and where Lucky was. Isaiah told her about Sidwell and Lucky being at the refugee camp and about the failed attempt on his life.

He then met Jordan and said he was grateful to her. When she tried to get more information from him, he stated that he was a transplant surgeon from Chicago. He added that he was worried about Lucky. Later, after serving as Lulu Spencer's liver transplant surgeon, Isaiah received an offer to become a doctor at the hospital, which he eventually accepted.

More about Sawandi Wilson, the actor who plays Isaiah Gannon

Sawandi Wilson was born in New York to Caribbean parents. Daytime fans recognized him for his performance as Dr. Isaiah Gannon on the ABC soap opera General Hospital.

The American actor began his artistic pursuit as a breakdancer. Later, he pursued his higher education at Hofstra University, where he received a BA degree in Sociology. He then went ahead to study acting and learn about on-camera techniques.

Apart from playing Isaiah on GH, Sawandi Wilson appeared in multiple films and television shows, enhancing his acting portfolio. Wilson's fans could catch a glimpse of the actor in popular productions such as Star Trek: Discovery, Beloved, Harlem, Run the World, Esther in Wonderland, and The Dinner Party.

Besides waiting to witness the upcoming roles Wilson portrays in the future, his fans are eager to find out what happens next to his character, Isaiah, on General Hospital.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

