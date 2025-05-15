General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 15, 2025): Brook Lynn sets out to find her long-lost son while Dante continues to blame Gio

The official General Hospital YouTube account posted a video on May 15, 2025, teasing the events about to unfold in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview, Brook Lynn sets out to find her long-lost son. She makes it clear that she is willing to do anything to meet her son. Brook Lynn states:

"I would give anything to meet my son."

However, the preview does not shed light on whether Brook Lynn finally manages to locate her child. Meanwhile, Dante continues to blame Gio for what happened to Rocco. Previously, Rocco suffered from alcohol poisoning. Instead of blaming Rocco for his reckless behavior, Dante held Gio responsible.

In this episode, an angry Dante tells Rocco:

"Gio screwed up. Big time. This is on him."

As Dante accuses Gio of his actions, fans of the show are eager to find out what happens between Dante and Gio next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Sonny is seen talking to someone.

Although the spoilers do not reveal who Sonny is opening up to, it is clear that he is comforting someone. Sonny remarks:

"I want to be the first person you call."

With Brook Lynn trying to find her long-lost son and Dante blaming Gio, the spoiler preview for the May 15, 2025 episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where numerous dramatic events will likely unravel.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 15, 2025

The spoilers for the May 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Kristina will attempt to fix things after accidentally revealing details about Ric's car crash to Dante. Although she will try to convince him that she heard about the damage from someone else, Dante will remain skeptical.

He will likely start connecting the dots, wondering if Kristina had more involvement in the accident.

Alexis will continue pushing forward with her investigation. She will ask Spinelli to dig deeper into the records connected to Ric's car crash. It is expected that Spinelli will focus on Ava's connection to the car and try to access the security logs of the storage facility from which it was taken.

On the other hand, Ric will receive an unexpected offer, possibly related to Willow, Drew, or something connected to the fallout from the crash. It is likely that he will consider how it could affect his relationship with Ava and Kristina.

Ric will start suspecting that someone is getting closer to unearthing the truth, which could compel him to take further precautions.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Lucky will start looking for answers. After witnessing how Ric keeps insisting that the accident was caused by black ice and hearing about Liz's reurfacing memories, Lucky will try to do some digging of his own. It is expected that he will revisit the details from the night of the crash.

Lucky's search for answers could lead him to people who saw the car before it disappeared. Elsewhere, Lucas will meet Elizabeth to check in on her recovery.

After giving her a medical update, he is likely to let her know whether she is ready to return to work.

Their conversation will later shift to her connection with Ric. Although Lucas will be supportive, he will start sensing that Liz is still holding back.

Later, in General Hospital, Gio will open up to Sonny about his feelings after Dante accused him of Rocco's alcohol poisoning. He will explain how hard it has been not getting any support from Dante. It is expected that Sonny will try to comfort him and give him some advice.

Gio's conversation with Sonny will help him get some perspective about how to fix things and move forward.

What happened in the May 14, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

In the recent episode of General Hospital that aired on May 14, 2025, Drew asked Ric to frame Michael as an absent father so that he could win custody on behalf of Willow. On the other hand, Carly realized that the court date was happening way earlier than expected.

Meanwhile, Jason warned Carly, saying she might have made things worse. Kristina accidentally revealed too much information about Ric's car crash. After listening to the chilling details of the accident, Dante started getting suspicious about Kristina's involvement.

Later, Alexis ordered Spinelli to track down Ric's car. After digging deeper, he figured out that Ava had it towed to a storage unit. Liz recalled the moment when she told Ric to slow down before the crash happened. While Kai pushed to be released early for the Nurses' Ball, Lulu defended Laura's position while arguing with Ezra.

Also Read: "The beginning of the end of Drew" — General Hospital fans predict fallout if Jason learns Drew lied about Michael refusing to see Willow

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

