What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (May 15, 2025)?

On May 14, 2025, General Hospital focused heavily on custody fights, messy family ties, and suspicious memories. Drew told Ric to frame Michael as an absent father to win custody for Willow, while Carly learned the court date was happening way sooner than expected. Jason warned her she might’ve made things worse. Kristina accidentally revealed too much about Ric’s accident, making Dante suspicious.

Meanwhile, Alexis had Spinelli track down Ric’s car and found out Ava had it towed to a storage unit. Liz remembered telling Ric to slow down before the crash. Lulu defended Laura during an argument with Ezra, which ended with a drink in his face. And Kai pushed to be released early for the Nurses Ball.

In tomorrow’s General Hospital episode, Kristina will try to clean up the mess she made with Dante, but it might be too late to undo the damage.

Lucky will start digging for more information about Ric’s accident, likely following up on Liz’s memory. Lucas will check in on Elizabeth and may give her news about her recovery. Ric will also get an offer that could change things, either in the custody case or something tied to Ava. And Gio is expected to finally open up to Sonny.

What to expect from the May 15, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

Kristina will try to smooth things over after accidentally revealing details about Ric’s car crash to Dante. She will attempt to convince him that she just heard about the damage secondhand, but Dante won’t fully buy her explanation. He will start to quietly piece together the timeline and wonder if Kristina had more involvement in the accident than she’s letting on.

Meanwhile, Alexis will keep pushing forward with her investigation. She will send Spinelli to dig deeper into the impound records tied to Ric’s car. Spinelli will focus on Ava’s connection to the vehicle and try to access the security logs from the storage facility where it was taken.

Ric will get an unexpected offer related to his growing list of legal obligations. It may involve his work with Willow and Drew or something tied to the fallout from the crash. He will consider how it could impact his position with both Ava and Kristina. Ric may also start to sense that someone is getting closer to uncovering the truth, which could push him to take more precautions.

Lucky will begin to do some digging of his own. After hearing about Liz’s resurfacing memories and seeing how Ric keeps insisting the crash was caused by black ice, Lucky will want more answers.

He will likely revisit details from the night of the accident and could even retrace the drive Ric took. Lucky will also check in with Liz again to see if more memories have come back or if anything else feels off. His search for answers could take him to people who saw the car before it disappeared.

Lucas will visit Elizabeth to check in on her recovery. He will give her a medical update and could let her know whether she’s ready to come back to work. Their conversation may also turn to her connection with Ric and whether she feels safe around him. Lucas will be supportive but may sense that Liz is still holding back.

Gio will open up to Sonny after being rattled by Dante’s reaction to Rocco’s recent drinking scare. He will talk about how hard it’s been not getting any support from Dante and how it’s affected him.

In General Hospital, Sonny will try to calm him down and give him advice on how to handle things going forward. Gio’s moment with Sonny may help him get some perspective on his next steps and how to fix things with his cousin.

Kristina, Lucky, Ric, and Gio will all be key players in Thursday’s episode as several threads from the crash and the custody battle continue to tighten. More secrets are expected to inch closer to exposure.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

