What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (May 14, 2025)?

On May 13, 2025, General Hospital delivered major shakeups across Port Charles. Lulu told Carly she believes Gio is actually the son Dante had with Brook Lynn and that Lois and Gloria arranged a closed adoption. Carly warned her not to act without proof.

Tracy later confirmed that Brook Lynn gave up a baby boy and asked Jason to track him down, but he refused. Joss and Vaughn broke into Dalton’s office, searched files, and realized the real evidence was in his lab. Meanwhile, Curtis started to suspect Portia might be hiding something about Drew. Sonny told Laura he’s ready to walk away from the business, and Jason updated him on Tracy’s offer.

Coming up on May 14, 2025, Willow will be served legal papers, which will send her into panic mode. Drew will make a new discovery that could give him leverage or dig him in deeper. Alexis will reach out to Spinelli to help her fix the situation involving Kristina.

Liz will confront Ric after remembering something about the brakes, and Kristina will vent to Dante about whether she can ever forgive her mother. Meanwhile, Carly will turn to Jason and tell him she needs to get the kids out of their current living situation.

What to expect from the May 14, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital will focus on fallout, revelations, and rising tension across several ongoing storylines. Willow will be served legal documents, which are expected to catch her off guard. These papers could relate to custody or a legal dispute with Michael or Nina. She will not see it coming, and the moment will push her into panic.

Drew, who has been growing more involved in deception and shady behavior, will make a new discovery. It will likely give him another tool to use as leverage, though the full consequences of what he finds will not play out just yet.

Carly will tell Jason that she wants to get the kids out of their current environment. She will not say exactly what triggered the decision, but it will tie into recent events involving Drew, Michael, or possibly something she has uncovered on her own.

Jason will be pulled further into the mix, as Carly will expect him to help take action. Their strategy session will hint at a possible new plan, but the full details may not be revealed immediately.

Alexis will reach out to Spinelli for help, specifically asking him to do something that could help her protect Kristina. She will not involve the police or the court. Instead, she will rely on Spinelli’s skills to dig up information or create a digital workaround.

Alexis has been using money from the Cassadine fortune to keep Ava and Ric from pressing charges against Kristina. She will want a way to stop paying them without putting her daughter in danger. Spinelli’s involvement means the solution will not be through traditional legal channels.

Meanwhile, Liz will confront Ric after remembering that he said something about the brakes. She will bring up the conversation directly, and Ric will try to downplay it. However, Liz will not let it go. This moment could signal the start of a larger investigation, especially if more people begin asking questions about Ric’s actions.

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Kristina will talk to Dante and say she’s not sure if she can ever forgive her mother. The conversation will give more context to her emotional state and highlight how the tension with Alexis continues to affect her.

Each of these threads—Willow’s legal trouble, Carly’s decision about the kids, Drew’s discovery, and Alexis’s deal with Spinelli—will move forward tomorrow on General Hospital. They will create more pressure across the board and bring several characters closer to making decisions that will impact their families.

