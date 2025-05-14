"The beginning of the end of Drew" — General Hospital fans predict fallout if Jason learns Drew lied about Michael refusing to see Willow

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 9, 2025, Willow met Sasha and explained to her that their lives were connected. She said she was the mother of Michael's children, while Sasha was pregnant with Jason's child. Willow also revealed that she flew to Germany to see Michael, but he refused to meet her.

Ad

While addressing the ongoing drama on General Hospital, fans shared their views on the situation involving Drew and Michael. After predicting that Drew lied about Michael refusing to see Willow, viewers speculated about the aftermath of this situation when Jason would uncover Drew's involvement in hiding the truth.

One fan, going by the name Mary Jo Brown-Arnold, commented on Facebook:

"The beginning of the end of Drew. One by one, the secrets will now start to come out."

Ad

Trending

A post made by a fan, discussing Drew's fate (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Mary responded to a post made by Suzanne Young Gallagher. Suzanne posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 10, 2025, talking about Michael refusing to see Willow. The user wrote:

Ad

"After what Sasha told Jason about Michael refusing to see Willow, he's going to contact Michael!!"

A Facebook post about Michael refusing to see Willow (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

While some netizens expressed their excitement about witnessing Drew going down, others pointed out that Willow should realize who Drew really was.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and speculated what could happen next on the ABC soap opera. One viewer noted that Jason would find out the truth about what Drew did. On the other hand, another user hoped that Drew would eventually get exposed for his past deeds.

Ad

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Drew on General Hospital

Recently on General Hospital, Willow told Sasha that she flew to Germany to meet Michael, but he refused to see him. Sasha was shocked that Willow chose to stay by Drew's side even after finding him in bed with Jacinda. During the May 9, 2025, episode, Willow said Drew was drugged, but Sasha remained skeptical.

Ad

Ad

Previously, Willow informed Drew that Michael did not meet him, hinting at the fact that he could take her kids away. Since then, fans of the show started suspecting Drew.

Viewers doubted whether Drew had anything to do with Michael refusing to see Willow. While some suspected that Drew made a shady phone call to Germany to sabotage Willow's plan to meet Michael, others speculated that Drew lied about Michael refusing to see Willow.

Ad

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

Ad

In the episode of General Hospital that was released on May 13, 2025, Lulu informed Carly that she thought Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's son. She assumed that Gloria and Lois had arranged a secret adoption. However, Carly warned Lulu about the fallout and asked her not to act without evidence.

Meanwhile, Tracy revealed that Brook Lynn had given up a baby boy a long time ago. She asked Jason to track him down, but he refused. Vaughn and Joss arrived at Dalton's office to look for evidence. After looking through the files, they finally realized the proof was in his lab.

Ad

Later, Curtis started doubting Portia. He suspected that she was hiding something about Drew. When Sonny told Laura about his plan to walk away from the business, Jason told him about Tracy's offer.

Also Read: General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 14, 2025): Alexis asks for help while Carly panics, and Willow discovers something horrifying

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More