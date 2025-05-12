“Willow cheated first" - General Hospital fans clash over who betrayed whom in Michael and Willow's love triangle

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 9, 2025, Sasha and Willow clashed with each other. Willow explained to Sasha that their lives were connected because she was the mother of Michael's children, and Sasha was pregnant with Jason's child.

Sasha got furious and accused Willow of using that connection to make peace. Sasha called out Willow's choices and blamed her for being with Drew even after finding him in bed with Jacinda.

While addressing the ongoing drama in the storyline of General Hospital, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Willow and Sasha. Viewers discussed the love triangle between Willow, Michael, and Drew, saying that Willow was the one who cheated on Michael with Drew.

One fan, going by the name Nicole Lynne, commented on Facebook, saying that Willow cheated first. Nicole stated:

"Willow cheated first with kissing and emotions but Michael had s*x outside the marriage first."

A post made by a fan, saying that Willow cheated first (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Nicole responded to a post made by Barbara Epperson Lassley. Barbara posted on a Facebook group, General Hospital Fans - Official, on May 12, 2025, asking if Michael cheated on Willow after the latter cheated on him. Barbara wrote:

"Didn't Michael sleep with Sasha after Willow slept with Drew?"

A Facebook post about Willow and Michael (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, discussing the plot dynamics involving Michael and Willow on the ABC soap opera. While a netizen argued that Michael was completely intoxicated when he slept with Sasha, another fan pointed out that Willow lied to Michael about the second kiss with Drew.

More fan reactions about Willow, Michael, and Drew's love triangle (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and voiced their opinions about who cheated on whom. One viewer noted that Michael slept with Sasha after Drew informed him about kissing Willow.

Fans voice their opinions about Willow and Michael (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Current plot dynamics revolving around Willow on General Hospital

Sasha was shocked to find out that Willow was her nurse at the hospital during a medical appointment. Despite Willow trying to keep it professional, Sasha demanded a different nurse during the May 9, 2025, episode of the show.

In the meantime, Willow revealed to Sasha that she flew to Germany to meet Michael. However, Michael refused to see her. After slamming Willow's decision to stand by Drew even after the scandal, Sasha told Willow that choosing the wrong partner for the wrong reasons could ruin everything.

While Willow contemplated her decisions, she found herself in a mess left behind by Drew, Michael, and her own identity. Sasha walked away, and Willow was left shaken and confused in the hospital room. It was revealed that Sasha had stirred tension in Willow's mind, compelling her to rethink her life decisions.

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

In the recent episode that aired on May 9, 2025, Dante met Jason and criticized him for Danny's actions after the truth surfaced that Danny had convinced Rocco to go to the beach party.

Meanwhile, Brook Lynn and Chase decided to move ahead with their adoption plans after meeting Alexis. On the other hand, Lulu confronted Rocco and Danny and asked them about the beach party. She then assigned them cleaning duties as a form of punishment.

Later, Sidwell proposed a deal to Sonny to buy the piers. Sidwell said he wanted to help Sonny avoid the political mess. In a shocking twist, Sonny surprised Jason by announcing that he might decide to sell.

Also Read: General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 12, 2025): Curtis questions Portia, Laura receives a warning, and Sonny disagrees with Jason

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

