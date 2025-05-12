General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 12, 2025): Curtis questions Portia, Laura receives a warning, and Sonny disagrees with Jason

General Hospital's official YouTube account posted a video on the platform on May 10, 2025, teasing the events that are about to unfold in the episode airing tonight. In the spoiler preview for the May 12, 2025, episode, Curtis confronted Portia. He asked her why she was defending someone. However, it wasn't clear who Curtis was talking about.

After Curtis asked Portia why she was "defending him," she told him it was because she had to.

"Because I have to," she said.

This left fans wondering what will happen next on the ABC soap opera. Meanwhile, Jordan and Laura meet where Jordan tells Laura about some impending trouble.

"I think you're in big trouble," Jordan told Laura.

The video sneak peek of General Hospital also showed Sonny making it clear that he disagreed with John. Spoilers for the episode airing on May 12, 2025, suggest that Sonny will confront Jason and turn down an offer.

"For our family's sake, I'm not passing it up," Sonny will tell Jason.

With Jordan warning Laura and Sonny disagreeing with Jason, the spoiler preview for the May 12, 2025, episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 12, 2025

The spoilers for the May 12, 2025, episode of General Hospital will feature Tracy meeting Jason to give him a direct assignment, leaving no room for negotiation. The conversation wasn't expected to be casual, as Tracy will reveal exactly what she wants from him. In the episode, Tracy will likely compel Jason to do something that aligns with her mission to stop Sonny.

However, Jason will not answer immediately and he might be seen rethinking his current stance as he may be unsure about Sonny's decision to sell the piers to Sidwell. After finding himself in a tough spot, Jason will need to make a decision soon.

On the other hand, Maxie will find herself in a difficult position and will seek guidance from Anna. The spoilers suggest that she will ask for help to sort out both her personal and professional issues. Since Maxie is looking for clarity, instead of comforting her, Anna gives her straight answers.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Curtis will be seen having a feeling that something is wrong. He doesn't accuse anyone directly, but his suspicions grow stronger. It is expected that Curtis will find out that someone close to him knows something important, possibly about Sidwell or Drew. He may confront Tracy to learn if she is hiding something from him.

Emma will receive shocking news that will shake her up. The news is expected to be something that directly impacts her family and her future. The discovery will make her rethink her current situation, compelling her to isolate herself or react to alert others.

Later, in General Hospital, Jordan will convey a crucial update to Mayor Laura Collins, possibly about Sidwell's deal or Sonny. Laura will take the information seriously, and both of them will discuss their next moves privately. The conversation between Jordan and Laura will suggest that major shifts are likely to happen for both politics and personal relationships in Port Charles.

What happened on May 9, 2025, during the episode of General Hospital?

In the May 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Willow met Sasha at the hospital, and they got into a heated argument about Drew and Michael. Willow insisted that Drew was drugged, but Sasha remained skeptical. Sasha blamed Willow's decision to be with Drew even after finding him in bed with Jacinda.

Meanwhile, Dante criticized Jason for Danny's actions after it was revealed that Danny was the one who convinced Rocco to attend the beach party. On the other hand, Brook Lynn, and Chase decided to proceed with their adoption plans after meeting Alexis.

Later, Lulu confronted Rocco and Danny about the beach party and gave them cleaning duties as a form of punishment. Elsewhere, Sidwell met Sonny and proposed a deal to buy the piers. He said he wished to help Sonny avoid the political mess. Sonny surprised Jason by saying that he might decide to sell.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

