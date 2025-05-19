General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 19, 2025): Lulu refuses to back down while Nina slaps Carly, and Brook Lynn questions Tracy

The official YouTube account of General Hospital posted a video on Friday, May 17, 2025, teasing the events that are set to unfold in tonight's episode, on May 19, 2025. In the spoiler preview, Lulu refuses to back down. She insists on continuing to find evidence to prove the truth about Gio's identity.

Lulu tells Cody:

"I'm not stopping until I have proof."

However, the preview does not shed light on what Lulu plans to do next to unearth the truth about Gio's identity. Meanwhile, Nina is expected to reach her limit.

After learning the truth about Drew's manipulative actions, Nina proceeds to meet Carly. As their faceoff takes a violent turn, Nina slaps Carly.

As tensions escalate between Nina and Carly, fans are eager to find out what happens next between the two on the ABC soap opera.

Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Brook Lynn confronts Tracy and asks her about Gio. Brook Lynn states:

"Nobody would make things worse for Gio."

With Lulu refusing to step back and Nina attacking Carly, the spoiler preview for Monday's episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where several dramatic events will likely take place.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 19, 2025

The spoilers for the May 19, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Curtis will summon Drew in his office and ask him about Portia.

After talking about Portia's strange behavior and support of Drew's political aspirations, Curtis will likely accuse Drew of blackmail. Drew will refuse to back down, but Curtis will keep warning him that he will not let this go.

In the meantime, Nina is expected to finally reach her limit. After learning from Curtis that Drew has been manipulating everyone around him, she will proceed to meet Carly.

Although Carly will hesitate to talk, Nina will force the conversation. Nina will warn Carly that Drew's deeds could cost them everything if the latter does not act fast. Their faceoff is expected to take a violent turn, and Nina will likely slap Carly.

On the other hand, Sasha is expected to receive a legal summon from Ric. He will call Sasha to testify in Willow and Michael's custody trial. Sasha will likely start panicking because Ric may know about her past with Michael and about her pregnancy.

She will think that she and Willow could end up in a tough spot if the secret came out. Sasha will have to decide whether to admit the truth or lie under oath.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Lulu and Cody will start following a new lead in their search to uncover the truth about Gio's identity.

It is expected that they will find new intel that could help them unearth the date and location of Brook Lynn's delivery.

Although Lulu will push for confirmation about where Gio's adoptive mother was, Cody will ask her to be cautious. However, Lulu will insist that they need to find the truth before anyone else does.

Elsewhere, Carly will share some shocking information with Josslyn. Although the spoilers do not reveal what exactly Carly will share, it may be about the court case, Brook Lynn's adoption secret, or something related to Jack.

Joss is expected to be caught off guard, but will listen carefully to what Carly has to say. The intel that Carly shares will likely be connected to the divorce and custody situation.

Later, in General Hospital, Willow and Sonny will likely meet each other again at the Nurses' Ball rehearsal space. They will discuss the custody case and attempt to consider a plan that excludes Drew and Carly.

Willow may not be ready to agree to compromise. However, it is expected that Sonny will push for a private agreement to protect and shield the kids from a public fight.

What happened in the May 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 16, 2025, Curtis confronted Drew and accused him of blackmailing Portia. On the other hand, Lulu informed Cody that she believed Gio was Brook Lynn and Dante's secret son.

She also provided a clear timeline from her research to support her argument.

Meanwhile, Willow met Isaiah and opened up to him about the pressure she was facing due to her divorce and custody case.

Elsewhere, Sonny and Carly clashed with each other over her plan to use Drew's scandals in court.

Later, Brook Lynn admitted that it was her son's birthday. Tracy promised her that Lulu's adoption article would be buried.

Isaiah overheard Portia confessing that she had been lying to Curtis. Lastly, Tracy rejected Drew when the latter demanded to reclaim the Quartermaine name.

Also Read: General Hospital weekly update (May 12 to 16, 2025): Sonny contemplates selling his piers to Sidwell, while Lulu suspects Gio is Dante's son

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

