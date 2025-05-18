General Hospital: 3 major developments to expect this week (May 19 to May 23, 2025)

ABC's General Hospital aired for the first time on April 1, 1963, and has been a fan favorite for decades. The show was created by Frank and Doris Hursely, is set in the fictional city of Port Charles, New York, and has won many Daytime Emmy Awards. General Hospital focuses on the lives of the members of the Corinthos, Quartermaine, Spencer, and Cassadine families.

Celebrity Dirty Laundry spoilers for the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital from May 19, 2025, to May 23, 2025, reveal that things will get dramatic in Port Charles.

Lulu Spencer will have a revelation planned that would end up shocking Dante Falconeri, Jordan Ashford, and Isaiah Gannon will spend time together at the Nurses Ball, while Curtis Ashford will force Portia Robinson to come clean.

3 major developments to expect on General Hospital from May 19, 2025, to May 23, 2025

1) Lulu Spencer's secret revelation might shock Dante Falconeri and turn his world upside down

In the upcoming week's episodes of General Hospital, Lulu Spencer will finally be successful in proving that Giovanni Gio Palmieri is the biological child of Dante Falconeri and Brook Lynn Quartermaine. Spoilers reveal that Lulu will get the evidence to back up her claims and debate about whether or not to spill the secret to Dante.

Spoilers reveal that Lulu might follow through on her plan and make the revelation at the Nurses Ball, and end up shocking Dante Falconeri to his core. Dante was not even aware that Brook Lynn was pregnant, let alone knowing that Giovanni is his biological child. Brook will also be shocked since she was not aware that Giovanni was the baby boy that she had given up so many years ago.

At the Nurses Ball, Brook will appreciate Giovanni's violin performance with teary eyes, and spoilers reveal that her finding out that he is her son will be an emotional rollercoaster for her.

2) Jordan Ashford and Isaiah Gannon spend time together

Spoilers reveal that in the coming episodes of General Hospital, Jordan Ashford and Isaiah Gannon will spend time with each other at the Nurses Ball and will end up discussing how they wish that things were different between them. Jordan's adamant stance to bring down Jenz Sidwell was the reason why she was unable to be Isaiah's date to the event.

Jordan had broken things off with Isaiah, but spoilers reveal that the two of them could share a kiss. Spoilers also suggest that Jenz Sidwell might end up coming to the Nurses Ball and witness their kiss.

3) Curtis Ashford makes Portia Robinson reveal a long-kept secret

In the coming week's episodes of General Hospital, Curtis Ashford will end up questioning and confronting Portia Robinson. Spoilers reveal that he will force her to come clean regarding why she has been such a Drew Cain Quartermaine apologist lately, and that might lead to her coming clean about the blackmail plot.

Drew Cain and Nina Reeves will also be hiding many secrets from Willow Tait, and those might come to the surface as well. Spoilers suggest that Willow might end up finding something at the Nurses Ball event and be shocked.

Fans can watch General Hospital on the ABC Network and stream episodes on Hulu.

