General Hospital spoilers for the next week from May 19 to 23, 2025

Amid celebrations, the plot of General Hospital is gearing up for major clashes during the week of May 19, 2025. The main attraction for the week is the 2025 Nurses Ball. As Port Charles residents perform at the event, Carly is slated for a heavy-action week. Curtis takes Drew by the horns, and Josslyn navigates her secrets around her mother.

Ad

The previous week on General Hospital saw Willow being served as the dates for her and Michael's custody case were moved forward. While Carly decided to fight on behalf of Michael, and by tarnishing Drew's image, the other party planned to paint Michael as the absentee parent.

Meanwhile, ignoring Tracy and Carly's advice and warnings, Lulu moved ahead with tracing Gio's parentage. She also found an ally in Cody. Elsewhere, Josslyn bagged the summer assistant position, and Emma discovered her betrayal. At the same time, Isaiah learned about Portia's predicament as Curtis accused Drew.

Ad

Trending

While Brook Lynn misses her unknown son on his birthday on General Hospital, one of the longest-running daily soaps on ABC, other story arcs continue to pit Port Charles residents against each other.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative and may contain spoilers.

General Hospital: Upcoming story arcs between May 19 and May 23, 2025

Monday, May 19: Clashes between allies

Ad

Nina and Carly's discussion about Willow's case ends in a clash. Nina's fury possibly stems from her discovery that Carly was behind the latest twist in legal battles. As such, Carly reaches out to her daughter to share her side of concerns.

Curtis finally puts his accusations on the table for Drew. While Drew may deny them, he may resolve to go deeper into blackmailing Portia. Elsewhere, Sasha is questioned by Ric. She may wonder whether Ric has any doubts about her baby's paternity.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital weekly update (May 12 to 16, 2025): Sonny contemplates selling his piers to Sidwell, while Lulu suspects Gio is Dante's son

Tuesday, May 20: Long-awaited event promises crisis

On the day marking the premiere of the Nurses Ball, Lucy Coe learns of a crisis that must be addressed. Meanwhile, the guests and performers arrive at the venue. However, Anna plans a strategy that threatens to affect the annual party.

Elsewhere, Portia must answer Curtis's questions. Meanwhile, she receives an offer. It may be from Isaiah, who overheard her predicament. At the same time, Alexis gets unpleasant news that will derail her plans.

Ad

Wednesday, May 21: More investigations, plans and clashes

Ad

Josslyn knows about the upcoming custody battle and has heard her mother's side. As such, she turns nasty on meeting Willow, leaving the nurse speechless. On the other hand, Anna puts her plan into action, which may put the annual event at risk.

While the Nurses Ball on General Hospital continues with splendor and fanfare, Lulu tracks Lois Cerullo as her sleuthing continues. However, Lois, Brook Lynn, Chase and Gio remain unaware of Lulu's intentions.

Ad

Also Read: What performances does General Hospital tease ahead of Nurse Ball 2025? Everything you need to know

Thursday, May 22: Secrets tumble out of closets

This General Hospital episode marks the disclosure of more than one secret. However, with Port Charles holding too many, it is too early to predict which secrets will come out. However, with spoilers suggesting Ned Ashton and his wife, Olivia, taking a stand as a unit, the secrets may connect to the Quartermaine family.

Ad

Meanwhile, Drew thinks he has everything sorted and feels great about himself. On the other hand, Curtis worries about his next move. Elsewhere, Carly meets Vaughn, leading to Josslyn's worry.

Friday, May 23: Mysterious offers rattle Port Charles residents

Ad

The week of May 19, 2025, on General Hospital ends with Carly receiving an offer that may interest her. Meanwhile, Jason gets a discreet phone call from a mysterious caller. Whether the information exchange manages to solve problems or usurp lives in town remains to be seen.

As the Nurses Ball comes to a close, some people relax. However, Trina is worried about Kai's recovery, while both her parents are waging separate wars against the same person.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital spoilers for next 2 weeks (May 14 to 23, 2025): What to expect, major developments, and more

Catch the upcoming episodes as the annual Ball provides the backdrop for various battles within Port Charles on General Hospital.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Poushali Guharauth Poushali is a comics and pop culture writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and an Advanced Diploma in Creative Writing. With a mammoth 17 years of experience under her belt at companies such as InfoCognitio, Tata Interactive Systems, ICFAI, Wordsmith, DAV Public School, and more, Poushali strives to create the most engaging and compelling content.



Poushali's years of experience also mean that she is a master in conducting in-depth research on any topic she covers, and cross-checking facts with official sources to produce top-notch content.



Poushali admires the late Chef Anthony Bourdain for his openness to world cultures and also looks up to Shah Rukh Khan's hard work and dedication to his craft. If she could travel back in time, she would love to be part of the classic 'The Sound of Music' as she appreciates its cinematography, script, and narrative.



When she's not working, Poushali enjoys binging on the latest K-dramas, Hollywood shows, and Indian series across OTT platforms. Know More