Who plays Lucy Coe on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Since her debut in 1986, Lynn Herring has starred as Lucy Coe on ABC's General Hospital. Originally introduced as a timid librarian entangled in a murder mystery, Lucy evolved into one of the show's most unpredictable characters. Herring's portrayal transformed Lucy into a glamorous, manipulative, yet endearing figure.

Beyond General Hospital, Herring continued Lucy's story on the spin-off Port Charles from 1997 to 2003. She was brought back on the show in 2012 as the organizer of the popular charity event, The Nurses' Ball. The Nurses' Ball, introduced in 1994, is returning this year on May 20, 2025.

Lucy shared details about the event in a fictional WXPC news segment on the General Hospital YouTube page on May 1, 2025. The promo featured real-life ABC anchor George Pennacchio and Lucy about her plans for the fundraiser.

"I want to have a surprise for you guys. I really want somebody that is so unexpected that it just takes your breath away. And I have some big plans, so just wait," she said.

Lynn Herring plays Lucy Coe on General Hospital

Lynn Herring, born Sheryl Lynn Herring on September 22, 1958, in Enid, Oklahoma, is an American actress, who appeared in General Hospital, Port Charles, Days of Our Lives, and more.

Before venturing into acting, Herring earned the title of Miss Virginia USA in 1977 and was the fourth runner-up in the Miss USA pageant that same year. She holds a bachelor's degree in psychology from Louisiana State University.

Herring's acting career commenced in the early 1980s, but she gained significant recognition in 1986 when she debuted as Lucy Coe on General Hospital. Initially introduced as a timid librarian, Lucy's character evolved into a complex and dynamic figure.

In an interview with Soap Opera Digest dated April 9, 2021, Herring talked about her feelings on getting the role.

"I wanted this part so badly that when they actually called, I think I fell on the floor. It was amazing to me that not being a known daytime commodity, I got such a wonderful part. It really was a miracle. It was my dream part!” she said.

Lucy Coe's major arcs on General Hospital

Lucy Coe was introduced in 1986 as a timid librarian and rapidly became a shrewd, glamorous femme fatale. Her initial history involved being manipulated by Kevin O'Connor, leading her to pen a sensational tell-all book.

She experienced numerous love plots throughout the years, including having affairs with Tony Jones, Scott Baldwin, Jake Meyer, and Alan Quartermaine. One of the most significant turns in Lucy's life was when she became the adoptive mother of Scott and Dominique's daughter, Serena, showing a softer side.

Speaking about this storyline, Herring told Soap Opera Digest:

“When you’re one-dimensional all the time, the audience can get tired of watching your escapades. That story brought out so many dimensions because Dominique’s kindness and compassion was everything Lucy aspired to be, but she wasn’t made that way!"

She added:

"So when they gave Lucy that opportunity and she had Serena, boy, that was just an acting dream. It was something I never thought the character would get to play, having a child and giving it up out of love for Scott, as well. It was awesome.”

At Port Charles, Kevin Collins was the focus of her on-again, off-again relationship. She also came to realize her psychic gifts, rounding out her development. Back at General Hospital in 2012, she spearheaded bringing back the Nurses' Ball.

