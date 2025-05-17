General Hospital weekly update (May 12 to 16, 2025): Sonny contemplates selling his piers to Sidwell, while Lulu suspects Gio is Dante's son

In the previous week of the ABC soap opera, General Hospital, a series of dramatic moments unraveled in the show's storyline, leading to terrifying turns and twists. Sonny informed Jason about his decision to sell his piers to Jenz Sidwell. Jason pushed back and warned Sonny, saying Sidwell could take over Port Charles in dangerous ways. However, Sonny explained that his health and family came first.

Ad

Meanwhile, Lulu told Carly that she believed Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's secret son. She said Gio's age matched the description and claimed that Lois and Gloria might have arranged a private adoption. Lulu arrived at such a conclusion based on what she overheard between Lois and Dante. However, Carly warned her not to take any action without evidence.

Later, Drew planned to take Michael down in court. He asked Ric to frame Michael as the absent father. Drew explained that Michael made no effort to meet his kids. Ric agreed to take on the case but suggested asking for a postponement. He thought that Michael's lack of communication could help prove the fact that he had abandoned his responsibilities.

Ad

Trending

Ad

General Hospital weekly update for episodes aired from May 12 to 16, 2025

Sonny told Jason about his plan to sell his piers to Sidwell

Sonny opened up to Jason about his decision to sell his piers to Jenz Sidwell. Jason was not pleased, and he warned Sonny that Sidwell could take over Port Charles in dangerous ways. During the May 12, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Sonny stood his ground and claimed that his family and health were his first priority.

Ad

After telling Jason about his plans to sell his waterfront territory to Sidwell, Sonny explained that he wanted to walk away from the business due to his heart condition. He added that he wished to secure a safer future for his family. However, Jason was not convinced, as he kept insisting that Sidwell was a dangerous man.

Jason also talked about the possibility that Sidwell could be behind the bombing that injured Michael. When Sonny told his plan to Laura, she grew concerned and warned him of the consequences. However, Sonny thought that walking away was the only option he had, especially due to his health. He explained that it was not about power anymore, but about protecting his family.

Ad

Also Read: "Cody is the father" — General Hospital fans speculate shocking twist in Gio’s paternity reveal

Lulu suspected Gio was Dante's son

Ad

During the May 13, 2025, episode of General Hospital, Lulu informed Carly about her suspicion that Gio was Dante's son. She figured out Gio's identity after overhearing the conversation between Lois and Dante. Carly, however, warned Lulu not to take any action without proof.

Lulu insisted that she believed Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's secret son because Gio's age matched the description. She told Carly that Lois and Gloria might have arranged a private adoption, where Brook Lynn gave up her baby. Carly pushed back and said telling Gio the truth about his identity could ruin his life.

Ad

When Lulu talked about revealing the truth, Carly warned her that this was not her secret to expose. She advised Lulu to find some solid evidence before doing anything. However, Lulu said she would not be able to stay quiet for long, suggesting that the truth should come to the surface.

Drew planned to take Michael down in court

In the episode of General Hospital that aired on May 14, 2025, when Willow got served with custody papers, Drew hatched a plan to take Michael down in court. He asked Ric to frame Michael as the absent father. He explained that Michael chose to recover in a foreign country and made no effort to contact his kids.

Ad

Drew added that Michael never spoke to the kids through their mother. After hearing Drew's words, Ric agreed to take on the case but pushed for postponement. They believed that Michael's lack of communication could help prove the fact that he had abandoned his responsibilities. Ric assured Drew, saying they could build the case and push for full custody for Willow.

Ric stated that they could also dig up other damaging details about Michael. Drew made it clear that they needed to shift the focus to Michael's distance from the children and portray Willow as the more reliable parent. It was revealed that they planned to use Michael's physical separation and his lack of effort to contact the kids as evidence in court.

Ad

Also Read: General Hospital recap (May 16, 2025): Did Lulu tell Cody the truth about Gio’s identity?

Other major developments in the storyline of General Hospital

Ad

In the episode of General Hospital that was released on May 15, 2025, Kristina accidentally revealed her involvement in Ric's car crash to Dante. When she referenced the crash site, Dante got suspicious because he did not mention where the crash occurred. Kristina tried to control the damage, saying she was driving past that night, but Dante remained skeptical about her involvement in the accident.

During the May 16, 2025, episode of the ABC soap opera, Lulu told Cody that Gio could possibly be Dante and Brook Lynn's son. She then shared her research with Cody, showing that Brook Lynn gave birth in San Francisco. Lulu started connecting the dots and suspected that Gio's birth records had been altered. Although Cody asked her to be careful, Lulu insisted that she knew what she was doing.

Ad

Also Read: What are Rena Sofer and Vanessa Marcil planning for General Hospital fans? Here's everything you need to know

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More