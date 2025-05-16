What to expect from Monday’s episode of General Hospital (May 19, 2025)?

On Friday, May 16, 2025, General Hospital picked up steam as Curtis accused Drew of blackmailing Portia, setting up a direct confrontation. Lulu told Cody she believes Gio is Dante and Brook Lynn’s son, citing a clear timeline from her research. Willow opened up to Isaiah about the pressure of her divorce and custody case, while Carly and Sonny clashed over her plan to use Drew’s scandals in court.

Brook Lynn admitted it was her son’s birthday and got a promise from Tracy that Lulu’s adoption article would be buried. Meanwhile, Isaiah overheard Portia admitting she’d been lying to Curtis, and Tracy rejected Drew’s demand to reclaim the Quartermaine name.

When the new episode airs on Monday, May 19, Curtis will follow through and confront Drew face-to-face, demanding answers about the pressure he’s putting on Portia. Nina will reach her breaking point and explode—likely at Carly, based on how things ended.

Sasha will get called to testify, throwing her deeper into Michael and Willow’s legal mess. Meanwhile, Lulu and Cody will receive new information that may help confirm Gio’s true identity. As things get more intense, Carly will confide in Josslyn about a secret that could shift everything going on in the custody fight.

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Monday’s episode will begin with Curtis putting Drew on the spot. After calling him into his office, Curtis will demand answers about the pressure Portia is under. He will accuse Drew of blackmail, citing her strange behavior and support of Drew’s political plans.

Drew won’t back down, but Curtis will make it clear that he’s not letting this go. This confrontation will open the door to a deeper conflict that could pull Portia, Aurora Media, and Curtis’s mayoral campaign into public trouble.

In General Hospital, Nina will reach her limit. After hearing from Curtis that Drew is manipulating the people around him, she will head straight to Carly’s door. Carly won’t want to hear it, but Nina will force the conversation. Nina is expected to warn Carly that if she doesn’t act fast, Drew’s actions could cost them everything, including the custody case for Wiley and Amelia. The faceoff will get loud, and Nina will slap Carly, escalating things.

Elsewhere, Sasha will receive a legal summons from Ric Lansing. He will call her to testify in Michael and Willow’s custody trial. Sasha will panic as she realizes that Ric may know about her pregnancy and her past with Michael. The secret could come out in court, putting her and Willow in a tough position. Sasha will have to decide whether to lie under oath or admit what happened.

Meanwhile, Lulu and Cody will follow a new lead in their search to confirm Gio’s real identity. They will find new intel that could narrow down the date and location of Brook Lynn’s delivery. Lulu will push for confirmation about where Gio’s adoptive mother, Camella, was on the day Brook Lynn gave birth. Cody will urge caution, but Lulu will insist that this is her chance to uncover the truth before someone else does.

A still from General Hospital (Image via ABC)

In General Hospital, Carly will also share something with Josslyn that hasn’t yet come out. It may involve Brook Lynn’s adoption secret, the court case, or even something related to Jack. Joss will be caught off guard but will listen carefully. Whatever Carly reveals is expected to tie directly into the larger custody and divorce storyline, giving her daughter new insight into the situation.

Finally, Willow and Sonny will meet again at the Nurses Ball rehearsal space. They’ll discuss the custody case and consider working out a plan that excludes Drew and Carly. Willow may not be ready to compromise, but Sonny will push for a private agreement to protect the kids from a public fight.

