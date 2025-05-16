What are Rena Sofer and Vanessa Marcil planning for General Hospital fans? Here’s everything you need to know

General Hospital stars Rena Sofer and Vanessa Marcil recently shared exciting news with fans on social media. Known for playing Lois Cerullo and Brenda Barrett, they teased a special Mother's Day surprise.

On May 11, 2025, Coastal Entertainment posted a video where Rena Sofer announced a fan event. She and Vanessa Marcil will meet fans in person on June 7, 2025, as a fun gift idea for General Hospital fans.

More about the fan event with Rena Sofer and Vanessa Marcil: When and where to meet the stars?

In the video, Rena Sofer talked about an opportunity for General Hospital fans to meet the actresses and also enjoy a private dinner with them. It was revealed that the event was being organized especially on the occasion of Mother's Day, so that all mothers who are fans of the show could get a chance to meet and dine with their favorite stars.

The caption of the post stated the details of the event:

"About a month away!!! What a great day it’ll be! Two events June 7th! Join @rena.sofer @vanessamarcilmlovesk in #beverlyma and a private dinner in a suburb near #boston! Photos, autographs, and lots of laughs are on the menu. Last min gift idea for Moms that are big fans!!! Happy Mother’s Day ladies! Get tix at #coastalentertainment."

At the beginning of the video, Rena Sofer teased the opportunity to buy tickets to an event, where General Hospital fans could personally meet her and Vanessa Marcil on June 7, 2025, at Off Cabot in Beverly, Massachusetts. Sofer urged the fans to buy tickets and take their mothers for a surprise meetup, where they could hang out with both actresses.

Fans of General Hospital, who are willing to meet Rena Sofer and Vanesa Marcil and have an intimate private dinner with the stars near the Boston area, can visit the website of Coastal Entertainment, navigate to the "Events" section, and get their tickets.

What roles do Rena Sofer and Vanessa Marcil play on General Hospital?

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Rena Sofer portrayed the role of Lois Cerullo on the soap opera. Lois's character was introduced as the ex-wife of Ned Quartermaine. It was revealed that she was the mother of Ned's daughter, Brook Lynn.

As per the current storyline of the show, it was disclosed that she had a grandson named Gio through her daughter, Brook Lynn, and her former partner, Dante. The truth surfaced that Gio was given up in a private adoption that Lois had secretly arranged.

Vanessa Marcil, on the other hand, played the role of Brenda Barrett on General Hospital. Brenda's character was introduced as the mother of Alec Barrett, with the late mobster, Aleksander Janáček.

Vanessa played Brenda's character from 1992-98 and returned to Port Charles three times in 2002, 2010, and 2013. Her character was known for her relationships with Sonny Corinthos and Jasper Jacks, who had significantly contributed to driving her narrative forward.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

