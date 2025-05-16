General Hospital spoiler video sneak peek (May 16, 2025): Lulu targets Brook Lynn, Ava blackmails Portia, and Sonny warns Carly

The official YouTube account of General Hospital posted a video on Friday, May 16, 2025, teasing the events that are set to unfold in tonight's episode. In the spoiler preview, Lulu continues to chase the truth about Brook Lynn's past. She targets Brook Lynn and tells Cody that she is the key to the puzzle. Lulu says:

"Gio's mother, she's the key."

However, the preview does not shed light on what Lulu plans to do next to uncover the truth about Brook Lynn's past. Meanwhile, Ava blackmails Portia, and tries to talk about the latter's plans. Considering how Portia played out her recent moves, Ava tells her to change tactics, stating:

"You need to change tactics."

As Ava advises Portia to shift her modus operandi, fans are eager to find out what Portia does next on the ABC soap opera. Later, in the video sneak peek of General Hospital, Carly confronts Sonny, saying she can handle the situation herself. Although it is unclear what Carly is talking about, Sonny warns her that she is making a mistake. Carly remarks:

"I'm going to handle it myself."

Sonny warns Carly and notes:

"Well, that's a mistake."

With Lulu targeting Brook Lynn and Ava blackmailing Portia, the spoiler preview for Friday's episode promises a series of emotional rollercoasters, where dramatic events will likely take place.

A sneak peek into the episode of General Hospital releasing on May 16, 2025

The spoilers for the May 16, 2025, episode of General Hospital reveal that Lulu will keep chasing the truth about Brook Lynn's past. She will inform Cody that Gio's mother, Brook Lynn, is the final key to the puzzle. As she will be determined to find answers, Cody will agree to help her dig further.

It is expected that Lulu will get another lead, bringing her one step closer to uncovering Gio's true identity. She will start suspecting that Brook Lynn has known the truth all this while and is hiding it from Dante.

In the meantime, Brook will start panicking after learning that Lulu might write about the adoption story. She may fear that Dante will learn the truth before she can tell him herself. Tracy will try to calm her down, saying she tried to stop Lulu from pursuing the story. Brook will struggle to decide whether to come clean or wait until Lulu exposes the truth out in the open.

On the other hand, Nina will ask Carly to step in and help Willow surf through her legal battle with Drew. Although Carly will not respond to Nina's request, Nina will continue insisting on doing the right thing for Willow and the children. Their conversation is expected to get tense, leaving Carly with a tough decision to make.

Meanwhile, on General Hospital, Sonny will meet Willow to talk about Michael. He is likely to tell Willow how he feels about Michael seeking full custody of the kids. Sonny will refuse to understand Willow's position and remind her of how much Michael has been through. They will continue to discuss the custody situation and the role Drew is playing behind the scenes.

Elsewhere, Portia will seek Ava's help. She will perhaps explain how Drew has been blackmailing her and how Curtis has started questioning her. Ava will give Portia some advice, asking her to change her approach and stop being defensive. Portia will agree to implement a different strategy and make a move that could backfire later.

Later, in General Hospital, Drew will go ahead with his plan regarding the custody situation. He may try to make Michael look like an absent and unstable parent, and file a motion that is expected to surprise Willow. This legal step taken by Drew is expected to put more pressure on Willow as she attempts to protect her kids.

What happened in the May 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital?

In the recent episode of General Hospital that aired on May 15, 2025, Kristina accidentally shared too much intel in front of Dante, hinting at the fact that she saw Ric's crashed car during the night of the accident. On the other hand, Lulu moved forward with her search and started suspecting that Gio was Dante and Brook Lynn's son.

Meanwhile, Alexis and Lucky realized that Ric's car was missing from the storage unit. Elsewhere, Liz told Lucas that she was scared Lucky would leave again. It was revealed that she did not know Lucky was hiding the truth about Ric's accident.

Later, Gio opened up to Sonny about his feelings. He said he was shaken by Dante's accusations over Rocco's alcohol poisoning. When Brook Lynn broke down, thinking about her son's birthday, Chase supported her. Lulu asked Cody to keep digging for the truth. Lastly, Ric and Ava's blackmail plot started getting dangerous as Alexis ran out of options.

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes on ABC and Hulu.

