"Carly should be granted temporary custody" — General Hospital fans weigh in on Wiley and Amelia’s future amid Michael’s absence

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 14, 2025, Drew asked Ric to frame Michael as the absent father. While Willow was served with custody documents, Drew wanted to take down Michael in court so that Willow would gain custody of the kids.
While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Willow and Michael's custody battle. Since the future of Willow and Michael's kids, Wiley and Amelia, remains uncertain, viewers believe that Carly, their grandmother, should be granted custody.
One fan, going by the name Stephanie Randle Bullocks, commented on Facebook, saying Carly should be granted Wiley and Amelia's custody.
Stephanie responded to a post made by Beth Lasko. Beth posted on a Facebook group on May 15, 2025, discussing Wiley and Amelia's custody situation. Beth wrote:
"Who will get custody of Wiley and Amelia will be their grandmother, Carly, who has their best interest at heart, or the paternal grandmother, Nina, who would do anything to raise a child?"
Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Carly getting custody of Wiley and Amelia. While one netizen noted that Carly should get custody because she could protect the kids, another fan predicted that Nina might obtain custody of the children.
Many viewers continued the conversation and speculated about what might happen next on the show regarding Wiley and Amelia's custody. One viewer pointed out that both Carly and Nina should be given equal custody. On the other hand, other users argued that Carly appeared to be a better option to look after the kids.
The current plot dynamics revolving around Wiley and Amelia's custody situation on General Hospital
According to the storyline of General Hospital, Drew devised a plan to frame Michael as the absentee father. He explained to Ric that Michael chose to pursue his recovery in another country. Drew said Michael made no effort to contact the kids directly through Willow.
Drew told Ric that Michael only spoke to his children when they were with Kristina, Carly, or Monica, and never through their mother, Willow. Although Ric agreed to take on the case, he asked for a postponement. However, Drew insisted on moving forward immediately.
During the May 14, 2025, episode of the show, Drew believed that Michael's lack of communication could help prove that he abandoned his responsibilities as a father. It was revealed that Drew's entire argument was based on the fact that Michael had not tried to contact the kids since leaving for treatment.
Ric announced they could build the case, using the custody filing to push for full custody of Willow. He also stated that they could dig up other damaging details about Michael. Although Nina seemed uncomfortable with Ric's involvement, he made it clear that he wanted to win the case.
Other developments in the storyline of General Hospital
In the May 14 episode, Jason warned Carly, saying she might have worsened things. Kristina mistakenly revealed too much intel about Ric's car accident. After listening to the shocking details of the crash, Dante started suspecting Kristina's involvement.
Later, Alexis asked Spinelli to track down Ric's car. After looking for leads, he found out that Ava had the car towed to a storage unit. Liz remembered the moment when she told Ric to slow down before the accident happened.
Elsewhere, Kai said he wanted to be released early for the Nurses' Ball. On the other hand, Lulu defended Laura while engaging in an argument with Ezra.
Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.