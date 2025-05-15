"Carly should be granted temporary custody" — General Hospital fans weigh in on Wiley and Amelia’s future amid Michael’s absence

In the episode of General Hospital that premiered on May 14, 2025, Drew asked Ric to frame Michael as the absent father. While Willow was served with custody documents, Drew wanted to take down Michael in court so that Willow would gain custody of the kids.

Ad

While addressing the ongoing drama in the current storyline, fans took to social media to express their opinions about Willow and Michael's custody battle. Since the future of Willow and Michael's kids, Wiley and Amelia, remains uncertain, viewers believe that Carly, their grandmother, should be granted custody.

One fan, going by the name Stephanie Randle Bullocks, commented on Facebook, saying Carly should be granted Wiley and Amelia's custody.

A post made by a fan, saying Carly should be granted temporary custody (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Stephanie responded to a post made by Beth Lasko. Beth posted on a Facebook group on May 15, 2025, discussing Wiley and Amelia's custody situation. Beth wrote:

Ad

Trending

"Who will get custody of Wiley and Amelia will be their grandmother, Carly, who has their best interest at heart, or the paternal grandmother, Nina, who would do anything to raise a child?"

A Facebook post about Wiley and Amelia's custody situation (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Several fans commented on the thread, sharing similar sentiments about Carly getting custody of Wiley and Amelia. While one netizen noted that Carly should get custody because she could protect the kids, another fan predicted that Nina might obtain custody of the children.

Ad

More fan reactions sharing the same sentiments (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

Many viewers continued the conversation and speculated about what might happen next on the show regarding Wiley and Amelia's custody. One viewer pointed out that both Carly and Nina should be given equal custody. On the other hand, other users argued that Carly appeared to be a better option to look after the kids.

Ad

Fans speculate what could happen next on the show (Image via Facebook/General Hospital Fans - Official)

The current plot dynamics revolving around Wiley and Amelia's custody situation on General Hospital

According to the storyline of General Hospital, Drew devised a plan to frame Michael as the absentee father. He explained to Ric that Michael chose to pursue his recovery in another country. Drew said Michael made no effort to contact the kids directly through Willow.

Ad

Drew told Ric that Michael only spoke to his children when they were with Kristina, Carly, or Monica, and never through their mother, Willow. Although Ric agreed to take on the case, he asked for a postponement. However, Drew insisted on moving forward immediately.

Ad

During the May 14, 2025, episode of the show, Drew believed that Michael's lack of communication could help prove that he abandoned his responsibilities as a father. It was revealed that Drew's entire argument was based on the fact that Michael had not tried to contact the kids since leaving for treatment.

Ric announced they could build the case, using the custody filing to push for full custody of Willow. He also stated that they could dig up other damaging details about Michael. Although Nina seemed uncomfortable with Ric's involvement, he made it clear that he wanted to win the case.

Ad

Other developments in the storyline of General Hospital

Ad

In the May 14 episode, Jason warned Carly, saying she might have worsened things. Kristina mistakenly revealed too much intel about Ric's car accident. After listening to the shocking details of the crash, Dante started suspecting Kristina's involvement.

Later, Alexis asked Spinelli to track down Ric's car. After looking for leads, he found out that Ava had the car towed to a storage unit. Liz remembered the moment when she told Ric to slow down before the accident happened.

Ad

Elsewhere, Kai said he wanted to be released early for the Nurses' Ball. On the other hand, Lulu defended Laura while engaging in an argument with Ezra.

Also Read: What is happening with Dr. Isaiah Gannon on General Hospital? Plot dynamics explored

Fans of General Hospital can watch new episodes of the show on ABC and Hulu.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aranya Dhar Aranya Dhar is an entertainment writer at Sportskeeda, where he covers all things pop culture and daily soap operas. With over 7 years of experience in the media and entertainment industry, he has previously worked as a copywriter at Inception Advertising and rapidly advanced from creative writer to assistant manager at Zee Entertainment Enterprises, where he led a team of writers.



He holds a master’s degree in Comparative Literature from Jadavpur University, which motivated him towards writing. Aranya likes to capture the ethos of contemporary society and give words to the intersection of media and pop culture. His academic pursuits also included presenting research papers at international conferences and he is a member of the Comparative Literature Association of India.



In his free time, Aranya enjoys trekking in the mountains and finding spiritual fulfilment in nature. One can often find him sipping a cup of hot tea while admiring the flora and fauna in a remote village in the Himalayas. Believing there’s something to learn from everyone, he admires various personalities from Bob Dylan, Martin Scorsese, and to Anurag Kashyap. Know More