General Hospital recap (May 14, 2025): How did Drew plan to take Michael down in court?

The May 14, 2025, episode of General Hospital aired on Wednesday and focused on a custody battle, an accident cover-up, and several tense family moments. Drew told Ric to paint Michael as an absentee father, while Willow got served with custody papers.

Drew decided to frame Michael as an absentee father. He explained to Ric that Michael chose to recover in another country and made no effort to contact the kids directly through Willow. Drew said Michael only spoke to the children when they were with Kristina, Monica, or Carly, and never through their mother. Ric agreed to take the case and suggested asking for a postponement, but Drew pushed to move forward.

He believed Michael's lack of communication could help prove he abandoned his responsibilities. Drew's entire argument relied on the fact that Michael hadn’t initiated contact since leaving for treatment. Ric said they could build the case from there, using the custody filing and absence to push for full custody for Willow.

Ric also believed they might dig up other damaging details about Michael. Nina seemed uneasy about Ric’s involvement, but he insisted he wanted to win. Drew made it clear that the goal was to shift the focus to Michael’s distance and position Willow as the more reliable parent. They planned to use the physical separation and lack of effort as evidence in court.

General Hospital: Why did Dante start getting suspicious of Kristina?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Dante became suspicious when Kristina described the damage to Ric’s car in detail. During their conversation at Lulu’s house, Kristina brought up the crash and mentioned how the passenger side was smashed. Dante immediately asked how she would know what the car looked like after the accident. Kristina hesitated and didn’t answer directly.

Her comment didn’t line up with anything she should have known, especially since the vehicle had supposedly been taken away by the insurance company and destroyed. Dante picked up on that and began thinking something was off. Kristina didn’t realize the mistake initially, but the slip planted a seed in Dante’s mind. Meanwhile, Alexis was already digging into the car situation herself.

She asked Spinelli to locate Ric’s vehicle, and Spinelli found that Ava had it towed to a private storage facility. Kristina's unintentional comment could now tie her directly to the scene of the crash, which no one expected her to have seen. Dante didn’t confront her further at that moment, but the look on his face showed he was starting to piece things together and might soon be asking more pointed questions.

General Hospital: What new details did Liz remember about the accident?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Liz remembered telling Ric to slow down before the crash happened. When Ric stopped by her house, she noticed his new sports car and had a flashback. She recalled that Ric had complained about the brakes right before the crash.

Ric continued to insist that the accident was caused by black ice and downplayed her concern. He tried to change the subject, saying it was lucky no one was seriously hurt and suggesting they all move on. After Ric left, Lucky returned home, and Liz told him about the memory.

She repeated what Ric said about the brakes and remembered telling him to slow down. Lucky asked if she remembered anything else, but Liz said no. She did add that Ric seemed eager for everyone to forget the whole thing. Liz mentioned Ric claimed the insurance company took the car.

These new details now give Liz and Lucky more reason to question the official version of events, especially with Kristina slipping up elsewhere. Liz’s memory of the brakes contradicts Ric’s explanation, and the flashback suggests there’s more to uncover. It also raises the possibility that the crash was not entirely accidental.

General Hospital: What led Carly and Jason to worry about Michael’s custody case?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Carly learned the court date was moved up, and Jason warned it could cost Michael custody. Diane met with Carly and Jason and revealed the judge had scheduled the hearing for June 2.

Carly had asked Diane to file without Michael’s input, assuming they would have more time. Jason was frustrated that Carly moved ahead without consulting Michael, especially since he was still recovering in Germany and unaware of the legal steps. Diane said they could ask for a delay, citing a medical setback, but that might backfire in court.

In General Hospital, Willow and Drew could use Michael’s condition to argue that he wasn’t capable of raising the children. Carly insisted on keeping the court date and fighting for custody herself. Diane agreed and said Drew’s recent public scandals could help their case. However, Diane warned there’s no guarantee the judge would award Carly custody.

The children could still end up with Nina if Willow loses. Carly said she was fine with that as long as Drew and Willow were removed from the picture. Jason didn’t hide his frustration, saying Carly’s decision might’ve just handed the other side everything they needed to win.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More