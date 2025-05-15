What to expect from tomorrow’s episode of General Hospital (May 16, 2025)?

On May 15, General Hospital took major steps forward in the Brook Lynn adoption secret and Kristina’s unraveling lies. Kristina slipped up in front of Dante, hinting she saw Ric’s crashed car the night of the accident. Lulu pushed ahead with her search and now suspects Gio is Brook Lynn and Dante’s son. Lucky and Alexis found Ric’s car missing from the storage unit, replaced with a taunting note from Ava and Ric.

Ad

Liz admitted to Lucas she’s scared Lucky will leave again, unaware he’s been hiding the truth about Ric’s accident. Meanwhile, Gio confided in Sonny, still shaken from Dante’s accusations over Rocco’s drinking. Brook Lynn broke down over her son’s birthday, and Chase supported her. Lulu got Cody on board to keep digging. Ric and Ava’s blackmail plot became more dangerous as Alexis ran out of options.

Ad

Trending

In tomorrow’s General Hospital episode, May 16, Lulu will push harder to confirm Gio’s identity. She’ll tell Cody that Gio’s mother is the missing link. Meanwhile, Brook Lynn will panic when she learns the article might still resurface. Tracy will try to calm her down. Sonny will confront Willow about Michael and the custody case. Carly will face pressure from Nina, who wants her help with something big. Drew’s legal move will rattle everyone.

Ad

What to expect from the May 16, 2025 episode of General Hospital?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

On Friday’s episode of General Hospital, Lulu will continue chasing the truth about Brook Lynn’s past. She will tell Cody that Gio’s mother holds the last piece of the puzzle, and she’ll be determined to get answers.

Ad

Cody will agree to help her dig deeper. Lulu will get another lead by the end of the episode, which will bring her one step closer to confirming Gio’s identity. She will suspect that Brook Lynn has known the truth all along and is hiding it from Dante.

Brook Lynn will start to panic after learning that Lulu might still write about the adoption story. She will be worried that the truth will reach Dante before she can tell him herself. Tracy will step in and try to calm her down. Tracy will also reveal that she attempted to talk Lulu out of pursuing the story. Brook Lynn will be unsure whether to come clean or wait until Lulu forces it out into the open.

Ad

Meanwhile, Nina will make a direct request to Carly. She will ask Carly to intervene and help Willow navigate her legal battle with Drew. Carly will not respond well to Nina’s request, but Nina will insist she’s trying to do what’s right for Willow and the children. The interaction between them will stay tense, and Carly will be left with a decision to make.

Sonny will visit Willow to talk about Michael. He will not hold back and will tell her how he feels about Michael seeking full custody. Sonny will want to understand Willow’s side, but will also remind her of how much Michael has been through. The conversation will stay focused on the custody case and the role Drew is playing behind the scenes.

Ad

Elsewhere, Portia will turn to Ava for help. She will explain how Drew has been blackmailing her and how Curtis has started asking questions. Ava will advise Portia to shift her approach and stop playing defense. Portia will agree to try a different strategy and might make a move that could backfire later.

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Drew will move ahead with his custody plan. He will continue pushing to make Michael look like an unstable parent and will file a motion that takes Willow by surprise. This legal step will trigger more pressure on Willow as she tries to protect her kids.

Ad

By the end of the episode, multiple storylines will move toward collision points. The adoption secret, the custody war, and Ric’s missing car will all remain active threads. The tension between characters will rise, and new information will shift alliances again.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sayan Ghosh Sayan is a journalist who specializes in Movies and TV Shows at Sportskeeda. Having been involved with movies since the tender age of nine, Sayan harbors a profound passion for cinema ranging from the pre-Code Hollywood era to contemporary releases. With a keen eye for details that often escape others, Sayan offers unique insights into the intricacies of film and television storytelling. Holding a degree in business, he skillfully blends his cinematic passion with an analytical approach to the financial aspects of the industry. His proficiency in creating compelling content, conducting meticulous research, and collaborating effectively with the editorial team makes him an invaluable asset to the Sportskeeda community. Know More