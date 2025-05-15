General Hospital recap (May 15, 2025): Did Kristina accidentally reveal her involvement in Ric’s car crash to Dante?

The General Hospital episode, aired on Thursday, May 15, 2025, featured a mix of emotional confrontations, secrets unraveling, and new alliances forming. Kristina attempted to fix things with Alexis after the fallout from the car crash and surrogacy drama. Brook Lynn remembered her son on his birthday, while Lulu pushed forward with her search for the truth.

Kristina slipped up while talking to Dante and mentioned seeing what was left of Ric’s car. During their conversation at Lulu’s, Kristina tried to keep things casual, but Dante noticed when she referenced the crash site. He hadn’t told her where the crash occurred, which made her sudden mention of “what was left of Ric’s car” suspicious. Kristina quickly tried to cover by saying she was driving past that night.

Dante didn’t press her further because Rocco arrived home, but his expression suggested he noted it. This moment could reopen the investigation around Ric’s accident, especially now that more people are questioning what really happened. Kristina, already trying to fix things with Alexis and others, may have put herself back under scrutiny.

Later, her tension around Dante was visible again when she watched Donna rehearse at the Nurses Ball space. She kept glancing at Gio and Sonny, still visibly shaken. Her guilt was obvious, but so was her fear that Dante might connect the dots. This slip may mark the beginning of more pressure being placed on Kristina to finally come clean.

General Hospital: Is Lulu close to confirming that Gio is Dante’s son?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Lulu now believes Gio is the child Brook Lynn gave up and is looking for proof. Lulu met Cody at a coffee shop and admitted she was following up on the story about Brook Lynn’s adoption secret. She told him that Brook Lynn had given up a baby boy, and she believed Dante was the father.

Cody was shocked, assuming Brook Lynn had terminated the pregnancy. Lulu explained that she only recently uncovered this, and after confronting Brook Lynn, it was confirmed.

Lulu said she stayed out of it at first, but after learning the father is Dante, she couldn’t ignore it. Cody agreed to help and said it reminded him of being lied to about his identity. Lulu called the adoption agency that Brook Lynn claimed she used, only to find out it shut down in 1987.

That made her believe Brook Lynn lied and might know exactly where her son is. She now thinks Gio is that child and believes Brook Lynn is hiding the truth. Cody didn’t argue, and the two agreed they’d need solid proof before telling Dante. This marks a turning point, as Lulu is no longer guessing, she’s convinced. She just needs evidence to back up what she already suspects.

General Hospital: Why did Alexis confront Ric, and what did she find at the storage unit?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Alexis confronted Ric about blackmail and found the storage unit empty with a warning note.

Ric showed up at Alexis’ office trying to talk about investments, but she cut him off. She accused him and Ava of blackmail, reminded him about the money they’d embezzled, and warned him to walk away. Ric refused, saying Ava wouldn’t stop, and they were in it together. Alexis told him they’d go down together if he didn’t back off.

Later, Alexis arrived at the storage unit with a court order to retrieve Ric’s wrecked car, which had supposedly been destroyed. But when the unit was opened, the car was gone. All that remained was a piece of paper reading, “Looking for something?” Alexis realized this was Ric and Ava’s move to keep leverage over her. Lucky showed up moments later, having traced the car to the same location.

He told Alexis he knew the brake lines were cut and that Kristina did it. Alexis then admitted Ric and Ava were blackmailing her to stay silent. They threatened to expose Kristina and have her charged with attempted murder unless Alexis continued paying. The missing car meant the evidence was in Ric and Ava’s hands now.

General Hospital: How is the tension building between Liz and Lucky over Ric’s car?

General Hospital (Image via ABC)

Liz confided in Lucas about her fears, while Lucky secretly kept the truth about Ric’s car from her.

Lucky was talking to Liz at her place, asking questions about Ric’s totaled car. He claimed he was worried about legal trouble, but his real motive was to track down the missing vehicle.

When Lucas arrived with flowers, Lucky left, giving Liz and Lucas a chance to talk. Liz admitted she was nervous about her relationship with Lucky. She said they had always loved each other, but she was scared he might leave again. Lucas suggested maybe Lucky had changed, but Liz wasn’t sure.

She called him a “cowboy,” always looking for his next adventure. Meanwhile, Lucky was already chasing the Ric car situation with Alexis. He hadn’t told Liz that he suspected Kristina had cut the brakes. He’d lied to protect her, but that lie now hung between them.

In General Hospital, Liz believed they were rebuilding something solid, but Lucky was hiding one of the biggest secrets in town. As Liz opened up to believe in him, he did everything behind her back to keep Kristina’s crime buried. That gap between them is growing, and Liz has no idea yet.

Watch General Hospital on ABC.

