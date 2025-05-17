Who plays Donna Corinthos on General Hospital? Everything to know about the cast behind the character

Donna Corinthos, the youngest daughter of Sonny and Carly Corinthos, has been a character on General Hospital since her birth on September 30, 2019. She was introduced during an arc that paid tribute to the late Donna Messina, the show’s Head of hair and makeup.

Donna’s character was born with spina bifida. She underwent surgery shortly after birth. Over the years, several young actresses have brought Donna to life. Twins Ella and Emma Hulen debuted the role, followed by Ava Avendano, Arya, and Ayla Dormiani. Currently, Scarlett Spears has portrayed Donna since November 2022.

Scarlett Spears plays Donna Corinthos on General Hospital

Scarlett Spears, also known as Scarlett Brielle Spears, is an American television actress and model. Beyond her role on General Hospital, she has appeared in Pink's music video "NGNDA" as the tantrum child and portrayed Young Jade in the ID channel's Evil Lives Here: Shadows of Death. Spears also has diverse experience in commercials and modeling.

Off-screen, Spears shares a close bond with her co-stars on General Hospital. Maurice Benard shared a lighthearted Instagram video with Spears on July 16, 2024, where the two playfully modeled down a makeshift runway. In his caption, Bernard praised Spears as a “triple threat” and a “star.”

Scarlett Spears has been portraying Donna Corinthos since November 2022, becoming the fourth young actress to take on the role. Donna was first introduced in 2019. Prior to Spears, the role was played by Ella and Emma Hulen, Ava Avendano, and twins Arya and Ayla Dormiani.

Donna Corinthos' major arcs on General Hospital

As mentioned, Donna Corinthos, the daughter of Sonny and Carly Corinthos, was introduced on General Hospital in 2019. During Carly's pregnancy, prenatal tests revealed that Donna had spina bifida myelomeningocele, a condition requiring immediate surgical intervention after birth.

Donna was born early through a C-section and had a successful surgery soon after. Her story highlighted spina bifida and its effects. She was also named in honor of Donna Messina, a beloved hair and makeup artist on the show.

According to Michael Fairman TV dated September 30, 2019, the show paid a tribute to Messina through Sonny's following dialogue,

“She was kind and loyal and she knew how to keep a secret – you could talk to her about anything and your problems, who you love, your fears. She would just listen, and she wouldn’t judge and she wouldn’t tell a soul. She was tough as nails and she had no patience for fools."

He continued,

"And if you were annoying, she would get in your face. She hated bullies, no matter young or old, it didn’t matter. And she was fearless, but most of all she was kind, loyal, and generous. One of the greatest things about her was that she could always make you smile, no matter how you’re feeling. That was just the way she was.”

Following the divorce of her parents, Carly was granted primary custody of Donna. Despite the separation, Donna maintained a close relationship with her half-sister, Avery Jerome-Corinthos, and continued to spend time with both parents.

In recent episodes, Donna has been depicted forming a bond with Gio, a young man who is unknowingly her nephew. Gio, the son of Brook Lynn and Dante, is unaware of his parentage, and his growing relationship with Donna adds complexity to the family narrative. As Donna grows, her character continues to be integral to the evolving storylines of General Hospital.

